Global Alternative Workforce Space Market Report 2023: Focus on Tech-oriented Solutions and Innovative Work Models

This study explores the labor market's transition over the years and the evolution of an alternative workforce. It also discusses the volume of the alternative workforce and regional share.

The labor market is constantly evolving and introducing newer forms of employment, such as the retired workforce, platform workers, crowd workers, and temporary workers. Changing market dynamics have shifted companies' focus from hiring and training to leveraging non-permanent talent as this model offers optimal flexibility and lower fixed costs.

The research takes a deep dive into technological disruptions and their implications. Adopting the latest technologies improves alternative workers' authenticity and communication, lowers overall hiring costs, and provides a competitive edge for companies so they can effectively manage and retain workers.

The study explores various opportunities companies can capitalize on to support future growth. New technologies play a crucial role in enabling the future alternative workforce culture, and companies are changing their value chain to offer better communication between existing and alternative workers. The significant risk for companies working with an alternative workforce is a lack of visibility, control, and related expenses.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the major trend opportunity levers for leveraging the alternative workforce?

What are the key technologies supporting the alternative workforce and their economic growth?

What are the new work models arising from the growth of the alternative workforce in the labor market?

How is the labor market transforming to accommodate alternative workers' rights?

Which critical success factors and growth opportunities should companies consider before strategizing long-term business plans?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Mega Trend Universe - Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

The Mega Trend Universe - Growth Opportunities in the Alternative Workforce

Key Findings

Crucial Growth Opportunities for Future Success

3. Strategic Context

Overview of the Alternative Workforce

Transition Chain from a Traditional to an Alternative Workforce

Effective Management of the Alternative Workforce

Case Study 1 - Correlation One Leveraging Freelancer Management Platform to Manage Part-time Contractors

Case Study 2 - Myntra's Hiring of Additional DE&I Temporary Workers to Address a Seasonal Demand Hike

Case Study 3 - Robert Bosch GmbH's Integration of Retired Employees with Current Resources to Train Young Associates

Case Study 4 - Driveline's Partnership with On-demand Staffing Platform to Address Urgent Staffing Demand

Case Study 5 - Krispy Kreme's Partnership with Talent Platform to Develop New Staffing Strategy

4. Alternative Workforce - Tech-oriented Solutions

Tech-oriented Solutions 1 - Customized Contingent Workforce Solutions

Tech-oriented Solutions 2 - Metaverse Work Solutions

5. Alternative Workforce - Innovative Work Models

Alternative Workforce - Microtask Model

Alternative Workforce - Smart Work Model

Changing Employment Regulations

Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure

Trend Opportunity Levers - Drivers of Change Till 2030

Trend Attractiveness Analysis

6. Trend Opportunity Analysis

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trends BEETS* Implications

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Rise of Microtasking Platforms

Growth Opportunity 2: Personalized Microlearning

Growth Opportunity 3: Upscaling On-demand Staffing Platforms

