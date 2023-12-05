Global Alternative Workforce Space Market Report 2023: Focus on Tech-oriented Solutions and Innovative Work Models

05 Dec, 2023, 21:00 ET
This study explores the labor market's transition over the years and the evolution of an alternative workforce. It also discusses the volume of the alternative workforce and regional share.
The labor market is constantly evolving and introducing newer forms of employment, such as the retired workforce, platform workers, crowd workers, and temporary workers. Changing market dynamics have shifted companies' focus from hiring and training to leveraging non-permanent talent as this model offers optimal flexibility and lower fixed costs.
The research takes a deep dive into technological disruptions and their implications. Adopting the latest technologies improves alternative workers' authenticity and communication, lowers overall hiring costs, and provides a competitive edge for companies so they can effectively manage and retain workers.
The study explores various opportunities companies can capitalize on to support future growth. New technologies play a crucial role in enabling the future alternative workforce culture, and companies are changing their value chain to offer better communication between existing and alternative workers. The significant risk for companies working with an alternative workforce is a lack of visibility, control, and related expenses.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the major trend opportunity levers for leveraging the alternative workforce?
- What are the key technologies supporting the alternative workforce and their economic growth?
- What are the new work models arising from the growth of the alternative workforce in the labor market?
- How is the labor market transforming to accommodate alternative workers' rights?
- Which critical success factors and growth opportunities should companies consider before strategizing long-term business plans?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Mega Trend Universe - Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Dashboard
- The Mega Trend Universe - Growth Opportunities in the Alternative Workforce
- Key Findings
- Crucial Growth Opportunities for Future Success
3. Strategic Context
- Overview of the Alternative Workforce
- Transition Chain from a Traditional to an Alternative Workforce
- Effective Management of the Alternative Workforce
- Case Study 1 - Correlation One Leveraging Freelancer Management Platform to Manage Part-time Contractors
- Case Study 2 - Myntra's Hiring of Additional DE&I Temporary Workers to Address a Seasonal Demand Hike
- Case Study 3 - Robert Bosch GmbH's Integration of Retired Employees with Current Resources to Train Young Associates
- Case Study 4 - Driveline's Partnership with On-demand Staffing Platform to Address Urgent Staffing Demand
- Case Study 5 - Krispy Kreme's Partnership with Talent Platform to Develop New Staffing Strategy
4. Alternative Workforce - Tech-oriented Solutions
- Tech-oriented Solutions 1 - Customized Contingent Workforce Solutions
- Tech-oriented Solutions 2 - Metaverse Work Solutions
5. Alternative Workforce - Innovative Work Models
- Alternative Workforce - Microtask Model
- Alternative Workforce - Smart Work Model
- Changing Employment Regulations
- Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure
- Trend Opportunity Levers - Drivers of Change Till 2030
- Trend Attractiveness Analysis
6. Trend Opportunity Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
- Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Growth Index
- Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
- Trends BEETS* Implications
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Rise of Microtasking Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 2: Personalized Microlearning
- Growth Opportunity 3: Upscaling On-demand Staffing Platforms
