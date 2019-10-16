Global Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives market worldwide is projected to grow by 2.7 Thousand MT, driven by a compounded growth of 3.4%. < 20 Grit Abrasives, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 5.4 Thousand MT by the year 2025, < 20 Grit Abrasives will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 99.6 MT to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 80.6 MT worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, < 20 Grit Abrasives will reach a market size of 312.3 MT by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 733.8 MT in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Henan Ruishi Investment Group Co., Ltd.; Imerys; Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc.; VSM AG; White Dove (Group) Company Limited
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in MT by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: < 20 Grit Abrasives (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in MT: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: < 20 Grit Abrasives (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in MT: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: < 20 Grit Abrasives (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: 20 - 60 Grit Abrasives (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in MT: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: 20 - 60 Grit Abrasives (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in MT: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: 20 - 60 Grit Abrasives (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: > 60 Grit Abrasives (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in MT: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: > 60 Grit Abrasives (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in MT: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: > 60 Grit Abrasives (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Steel (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in MT
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Steel (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in MT by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Steel (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Cast Iron (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in MT by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Cast Iron (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
MT by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Cast Iron (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in MT by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in MT by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Estimates and Projections in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in MT for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Latent
Demand Forecasts in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in MT for
2009-2017
Table 27: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic
Market Review by Type in MT: 2009-2017
Table 30: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 31: Canadian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in MT by Application
for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in MT by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in MT by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Alumina
Zirconia Oxide Abrasives in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in
MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Growth Prospects in MT by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Market
Analysis in China in MT by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Review in
China in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Demand Scenario in MT by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in MT by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Europe in
MT by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Addressable
Market Opportunity in MT by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in MT by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in MT for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic
Market Scenario in MT by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in MT by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic
Market Review in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in MT by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic
Market Analysis in MT by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in
Retrospect in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Growth Prospects in MT by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in MT by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Review in
Italy in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Alumina Zirconia Oxide
Abrasives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in MT by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in MT by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives in MT by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic
Market Review by Type in MT: 2009-2017
Table 81: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 82: Spanish Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in MT by Application
for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Estimates and Projections in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in MT for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Latent
Demand Forecasts in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in MT for 2009-2017
Table 90: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Rest of
Europe in MT by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Addressable Market Opportunity in MT by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in MT by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in MT by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in MT for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Historic Market Scenario in MT by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in MT by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Historic Market Review in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in MT by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic
Market Analysis in MT by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in MT by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
in Retrospect in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic
Market Review by Type in MT: 2009-2017
Table 114: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 115: Indian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in MT by Application
for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in MT by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Historic Market Analysis in MT by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in MT by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Historic Market Analysis in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Alumina Zirconia
Oxide Abrasives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in MT
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in MT by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide
Abrasives Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives in MT by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide
Abrasives Market in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Trends by Region/Country in MT: 2018-2025
Table 131: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Latin
America in MT by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Growth Prospects in MT by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in MT by Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Alumina Zirconia Oxide
Abrasives in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Review in
Latin America in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Argentina
in MT by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Addressable Market Opportunity in MT by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in MT by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in MT for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic
Market Scenario in MT by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in MT by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic
Market Review in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in MT by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic
Market Analysis in MT by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in
Retrospect in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Alumina Zirconia Oxide
Abrasives Market Estimates and Projections in MT by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 158: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in MT for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Alumina Zirconia Oxide
Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Alumina Zirconia Oxide
Abrasives Latent Demand Forecasts in MT by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in MT for
2009-2017
Table 162: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 164: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in MT: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Historic Market by Type in MT: 2009-2017
Table 168: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in MT by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 170: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in MT by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in MT by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in MT by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Alumina
Zirconia Oxide Abrasives in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in
MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share Shift
in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Israel in
MT by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Addressable
Market Opportunity in MT by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in MT by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Growth Prospects in MT by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in MT by Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Alumina Zirconia Oxide
Abrasives in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in MT by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Alumina Zirconia Oxide
Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in MT by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 193: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in MT by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Alumina Zirconia Oxide
Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in MT by Application:
2009-2017
Table 195: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in MT by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Historic Market Analysis in MT by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in MT by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives
Market in Retrospect in MT by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Estimates and Projections in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in MT for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Latent
Demand Forecasts in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in MT for 2009-2017
Table 207: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
HENAN RUISHI INVESTMENT GROUP CO., LTD.
IMERYS
SAINT-GOBAIN ABRASIVES
VSM AG
WHITE DOVE (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
V. CURATED RESEARCH
