Global Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives market worldwide is projected to grow by 2.7 Thousand MT, driven by a compounded growth of 3.4%. < 20 Grit Abrasives, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 5.4 Thousand MT by the year 2025, < 20 Grit Abrasives will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 99.6 MT to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 80.6 MT worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, < 20 Grit Abrasives will reach a market size of 312.3 MT by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 733.8 MT in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Henan Ruishi Investment Group Co., Ltd.; Imerys; Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc.; VSM AG; White Dove (Group) Company Limited







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in MT by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: < 20 Grit Abrasives (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in MT: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: < 20 Grit Abrasives (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in MT: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: < 20 Grit Abrasives (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: 20 - 60 Grit Abrasives (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in MT: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: 20 - 60 Grit Abrasives (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in MT: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: 20 - 60 Grit Abrasives (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: > 60 Grit Abrasives (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in MT: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: > 60 Grit Abrasives (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in MT: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: > 60 Grit Abrasives (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Steel (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in MT

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Steel (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in MT by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Steel (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Cast Iron (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in MT by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Cast Iron (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

MT by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Cast Iron (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in MT by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in MT by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Estimates and Projections in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in MT for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Latent

Demand Forecasts in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in MT for

2009-2017

Table 27: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic

Market Review by Type in MT: 2009-2017

Table 30: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 31: Canadian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in MT by Application

for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in MT by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in MT by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Alumina

Zirconia Oxide Abrasives in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in

MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Growth Prospects in MT by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Market

Analysis in China in MT by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Review in

China in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Demand Scenario in MT by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in MT by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Europe in

MT by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Addressable

Market Opportunity in MT by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in MT by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in MT for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic

Market Scenario in MT by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in MT by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic

Market Review in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in MT by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic

Market Analysis in MT by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in

Retrospect in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Growth Prospects in MT by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in MT by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Review in

Italy in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Alumina Zirconia Oxide

Abrasives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in MT by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in MT by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives in MT by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic

Market Review by Type in MT: 2009-2017

Table 81: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 82: Spanish Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in MT by Application

for 2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Estimates and Projections in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in MT for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Latent

Demand Forecasts in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in MT for 2009-2017

Table 90: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Rest of

Europe in MT by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Addressable Market Opportunity in MT by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in MT by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in MT by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in MT for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Historic Market Scenario in MT by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in MT by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Historic Market Review in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in MT by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic

Market Analysis in MT by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in MT by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

in Retrospect in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic

Market Review by Type in MT: 2009-2017

Table 114: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 115: Indian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in MT by Application

for 2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in MT by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Historic Market Analysis in MT by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in MT by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Historic Market Analysis in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Alumina Zirconia

Oxide Abrasives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in MT

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in MT by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide

Abrasives Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives in MT by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Alumina Zirconia Oxide

Abrasives Market in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Trends by Region/Country in MT: 2018-2025

Table 131: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Latin

America in MT by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Growth Prospects in MT by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in MT by Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Alumina Zirconia Oxide

Abrasives in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Review in

Latin America in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Argentina

in MT by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Addressable Market Opportunity in MT by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in MT by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in MT for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic

Market Scenario in MT by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in MT by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic

Market Review in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in MT by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic

Market Analysis in MT by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in

Retrospect in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Alumina Zirconia Oxide

Abrasives Market Estimates and Projections in MT by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 158: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in MT for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Alumina Zirconia Oxide

Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Alumina Zirconia Oxide

Abrasives Latent Demand Forecasts in MT by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 161: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in MT for

2009-2017

Table 162: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 164: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in MT: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Historic Market by Type in MT: 2009-2017

Table 168: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in MT by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 170: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in MT by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in MT by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in MT by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Alumina

Zirconia Oxide Abrasives in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Iranian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in

MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share Shift

in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Estimates and Forecasts in MT by Type: 2018-2025

Table 179: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Israel in

MT by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Addressable

Market Opportunity in MT by Application: 2018-2025

Table 182: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in MT by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Growth Prospects in MT by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in MT by Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Alumina Zirconia Oxide

Abrasives in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in MT by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Alumina Zirconia Oxide

Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in MT by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 193: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in MT by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Alumina Zirconia Oxide

Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in MT by Application:

2009-2017

Table 195: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in MT by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Historic Market Analysis in MT by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in MT by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives

Market in Retrospect in MT by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Estimates and Projections in MT by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in MT for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Latent

Demand Forecasts in MT by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in MT for 2009-2017

Table 207: Alumina Zirconia Oxide Abrasives Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



HENAN RUISHI INVESTMENT GROUP CO., LTD.

IMERYS

SAINT-GOBAIN ABRASIVES

VSM AG

WHITE DOVE (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED



V. CURATED RESEARCH

