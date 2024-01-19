Global Aluminium Directory 2024: Newly Updated Buyer's Guide for Producers and Traders

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aluminium Directory 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aluminum recycling segment continues to face challenges of tight margins and industry fragmentation - resulting in companies going out of business, being taken over, or new ones stepping in to fill the gap. In such a fluid industry, your need for up-to-date aluminum market intelligence is a significant factor for your company's future success in this industry.

Buyers, Suppliers or Customers can easily be found by purchasing the Global Aluminum Directory. Why spend hours searching the internet for new contacts and business partnerships when you can have fast, easy access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive industry guide around?

This new edition of the Global Aluminum Directory lists producers and traders of aluminum worldwide and includes:

  • Full contact details for companies and key personnel in the industry, including phone, fax, Email and web address;
  • Ownership, subsidiaries, associates and branch office details;
  • Up-to-date expansion plans by company;
  • Details of activities and materials produced or traded by company;
  • A Buyers' Guide, with the producers and traders listed separately under their respective countries.
  • Also includes a cross-referenced index to help you find the right supplier for you quickly and easily;
  • An alphabetical index to companies, useful when you need to find updated information on one particular organization;
  • A listing of key personnel by business area, helping you to track down that contact who's moved without telling you, or to access specific departments at companies;
  • All in an easy-to-use soft-bound A5 format.

The Global Aluminium Directory will save you time and money if you are:

  • Involved in sourcing aluminum, alumina or bauxite;
  • Sourcing new suppliers as a trader or consumer in the aluminum business;
  • A producer looking for trade outlets to sell to;
  • Involved in the service sector and looking for potential new clients for your goods and services;
  • Monitoring your competitors and the aluminum marketplace.No more searching in vain for the contact information you need, - we've done the hard work for you. The new edition of the Global Aluminum Directory will list thousands of companies that specialize in the production or trade of aluminum. Each company has been contacted direct - so you know the information we give is accurate.

Key reasons to have your own copy of the Global Aluminum Directory:

  • Save time when sourcing new suppliers;
  • Quickly find management, sales and production contacts within companies;
  • A user-friendly A-Z Buyers' Guide helps you source the right supplier - whether it's a producer or trader, search by the product you need - by country;
  • Know your market. The world's aluminum producers and traders in one handy volume;
  • Excellent value for money - Where else could you source this depth of market intelligence in one handy book? Wherever you sit in the aluminum supply chain, this directory is an essential business tool.
  • Whether you're a producer, a trader, or a consumer; or if you're involved in plant equipment, shipping or warehousing - this updated directory includes details on all the key contacts in the global aluminum marketplace.

