Global Aluminium Foil Packaging Market Report 2020: By the End 2026, the Aluminium Foil Packaging Market will be Worth Around US$ 34.2 Billion

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminium Foil Packaging Market Global Forecast by Products (Foil Wraps, Pouches, Blisters, Containers, and Others), Grade, End-User, Regions & Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aluminium Foil Packaging Market will be around US$ 34.2 Billion.

The aluminium foil is made by molten aluminium by rolling aluminium slabs cast into a rolling mill. The thickness of the foil is maintained by the technician and as per the demand of users. For its strength purpose, the aluminium foil is doubled and put in the cold rolling mill and rolled to the desired thickness. It helps aluminium foil from breakage.

In the global market, aluminium foil is generally used in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and tobacco packaging. In countries like Saudi Arabia or UAE, the demand for aluminium foil is more in the packaging of food & beverage segments. Thus the private investors are investing in these regions in flexible packaging.

In African countries, an enormous number of natural products are available in the market and thus, the formation of aluminium foil in the market is being utilized for the packaging of food delivery. The demands of aluminium foil in Asia-Pacific countries are more compared to other regions. The regions like North America and Europe have been matured. Thus the companies are adopting new technology and innovation, and are expanding their business to the other areas.

Aluminium foil packaging generally comes in the form of foil wraps, pouches, blisters, and containers. Among these, containers hold the dominant position in the market as it suits in flexible packaging type. According to grade, the aluminium is found in low purity, standard purity, and high purity.

The purchase of aluminium for a different purpose solely depends upon the user's choice, according to its usability. Amcor Plc and Nestle together have launched a recyclable packaging to save the environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market

6. Market Share - Global Aluminum Foil Packaging

6.1 By-Products

6.2 By Grade

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Regions

7. Product - Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market

7.1 Foil Wraps

7.2 Pouches

7.3 Blisters

7.4 Containers

7.5 Others

8. Grade - Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market

8.1 Low Purity Aluminum (Below 99.5%)

8.2 Standard Aluminum (99.5 - 99.9%)

8.3 High Purity Aluminum (Above 99.9%)

9. End User - Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market

9.1 Personal care and Cosmetics

9.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.3 Beverages

9.4 Food

9.5 Others

10. Regions - Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market

11. Merger and Acquisition

12. Company Analysis

12.1 Amcor Plc

12.2 Novelis Aluminum

12.3 Reynolds Group Holdings Pvt Ltd

12.4 Hindalco Industries Ltd.

12.5 China Hongqiao Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvzvgb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

