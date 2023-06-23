Global Aluminized Cloth (Aluminized Fabric) Market to Surpass USD 2.13 Bn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Aluminized Cloth (Aluminized Fabric) Market by Type (Aluminized Fiberglass, Aluminized Aramid, Aluminized Rayon, Aluminized Mesh Cloth, and Others), By Application (Fire Proximity Suits, Space Blankets, Industrial Heat Shielding, and Others) and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 1.38 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 2.13 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% by the end of 2031. Increasing demand for heat-resistant fabrics is anticipated to fuel the market in the coming years.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Regional Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global aluminized cloth (aluminized fabric) market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market, owing to the increasing usage of aluminized fabric as protective clothing and covers in steel manufacturing industries.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Aluminized cloth is manufactured by processing aluminum lamination and metallization on the cloth that enhanced heat-resistant properties.

These clothes provide strong light reflection and low moisture vapor transmission rate, which reflect the radiant heat and flames away from the wearer.

Increasing demand for fire proximately suits to protect firefighters is anticipated to boost the market during the projected period.

Rising adoption of aluminized fabric in developing countries such as India and China , due to the rapid industrialization is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

and , due to the rapid industrialization is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market. The aluminized fiberglass fabric segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption in automotive industry for heat shields and insulation.

segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption in automotive industry for heat shields and insulation. The industrial heat shielding segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market in the coming years, due to the rising usage of aluminized fabric in manufacturing industries and the increasing safety measures for workers.

Read 188 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Aluminized Cloth (Aluminized Fabric) Market By Type (Aluminized Fiberglass, Aluminized Aramid Aluminized Rayon, Aluminized Mesh Cloth, and Others), By Application (Fire Proximity Suits, Space Blankets, Industrial Heat Shielding, and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Aluminized Fiberglass

Aluminized Aramid

Aluminized Rayon

Aluminized Mesh Cloth

Others

Application

Fire Proximity Suits

Space Blankets

Industrial Heat Shielding

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

