Global Aluminum Castings Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aluminum Castings in Tons by the following End-Use Sectors: Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, & Others), and Consumer/Industrial (Consumer Appliances, & Others).



The report also analyzes the market by following Casting Methods Permanent Mold Casting, Diecasting, and Others . The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Alcast Company

- Alcoa Corporation

- Bodine Aluminum, Inc.

- CAF innovative Shapecasting

- Cosma International, Inc.

- Consolidated Metco, Inc.



ALUMINUM CASTINGS MCP-2664 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Permanent Mold Casting Method

Diecasting Method

Other Casting Methods

Sand Casting



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Metal Castings: Critical for Production of Manufactured Parts and Finished Goods

Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment Maintains Steady Demand Riding on Aluminum Castings Demand

Table 1: World Casting Production (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Material for Aluminum, Copper Base, Ductile Iron, Gray Iron, Steel, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Leading Metal Casting Producing Countries Worldwide (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Brazil, China, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, US and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aluminum Castings: Rising Demand for Lightweight and Energy Efficient Products Drives Market Growth

Die Casting - The Major Process in the Aluminum Castings Market

Transportation Industry Propels Demand for Aluminum Castings

Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the Aluminum Castings Market

Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2016-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Points for the Years 2012 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Cost and Environmental Benefits Propel Adoption of Secondary Aluminum Casting

Transportation Sector: Strong Demand for Lightweight Components in Automotive Industry Bodes Well for Aluminum Castings

Stable Automobile Production Trends Present Positive Prospects for Aluminum Castings Market

Table 5: Global Sales of Passenger Cars in Thousand Units for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022, and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Automobile Production in Million Units for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trend towards Lighter Weight Vehicles Favors Aluminum Castings Market

Lightweight Materials in Automotive Industry As Compared to Steel

Environmental Regulations Drive Focus onto Lightweight Vehicles: A Key Growth Driver

Fuel Economy Regulations - A Glance at Fuel Economy Targets Set by China, EU and the US

Table 7: Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Emissions for Agriculture & Forestry, Buildings, Electricity & Heat Production, Industry, Transportation and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Auto Manufacturers and OEMs to Increase Aluminum Content in Vehicles

Table 8: Vehicle Composition by Material (2010 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Composition for Aluminum, Conventional Steel, High Strength Steel, Magnesium and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Aluminum Content in Cars Worldwide (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Type - Cast Aluminum, Extruded Aluminum, Forged Aluminum, and Rolled Aluminum (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Average Weight per Vehicle (in kg) of Aluminum Content in Cars by Type of Product for 2016 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Average Weight per Vehicle (in kg) of Aluminum Content in Vehicles by Automotive Component for 2016 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Environmental Concerns Drive Auto Industryâ€™s Focus on Remanufactured Parts

Table 12: Environmental Impact of Automotive Component Production: A Comparison of Green House Gas Emitted (in kgCO2-eq) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing with Secondary Material, New Production with Secondary Material, Remanufacturing with Primary Material and New Production with Primary Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Environmental Impact of Automotive Component Production: A Comparison of Waste Generated (in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing Activity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Popularity of Electric Cars Augurs Well for the Market

Table 14: World Passenger Electric Vehicles Market - Annual Sales Figures in Units by Geographic Region for Years 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the Auto Industry

Robust Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Aluminum Castings Replace Wrought Iron and Steel in Military and Defense Applications

Opportunity Indicators

Table 15: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2014 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Comparison of Military Spending as % of GDP in Developed Countries Vs Developing Countries for the Years 2010 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application

Pressure Tight and Reliable Aluminum Castings Meet the Challenging Specifications of Valves and Pumps

Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices

Magnesium - A Potential Threat to Aluminum Diecasts

Table 17: Comparative Analysis of Design Parameters



3. ALUMINUM INDUSTRY: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Worldwide Production and Demand Scenario for Aluminum

Table 18: Global Aluminum Smelter Production and Capacity: Breakdown of Production Output and Capacities in â€˜000 Metric Tons by Country for the Years 2016 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aluminum as a Material for Castings

Aluminum: Ideal in Combination with Zinc

Aluminum Faces Competition from Substitute Materials



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Metal Casting

Types of Aluminum Casting Processes

Permanent Mold Casting Method

Types of Permanent Mold Casting

Gravity Permanent Mold

Low-pressure Permanent Mold

Diecasting Method

Types of Aluminum Die Casting

Low Pressure Die Casting

High Pressure Die Casting

Squeeze Casting

Alternatives to Aluminum Die Casting Processes

Semi-Solid Forming Process Components: Superior to Mold Castings

Rheocasting and Thixocasting Semi-Solid Forming Process

The Alumax SSF Process

Other Casting Methods

Sand Casting

Types of Sand Casting

Green Sand Molding

High-Density Molding

Flaskless Molding

Tight Flask Molding

Skin-Dried and Dry Sand Molding

Chemically Bonded Sand Molding

Gravity Sand Casting

Investment Casting (Lost Wax)

Lost Foam



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Shiloh Industries to Take Over Brabant Alucast Italy and Brabant Alucast Netherlands

MGG Acquires Eurotech Group

MetalX Inks Supply Agreement with Busche Performance Group

Georg Fischer Acquires Eucasting Ro

Chassix to Take Over Benteler Automotive Farsundâ€™s Casting Business

Kamtek Unveils High-Pressure Diecasting for Manufacturing Aluminum Structural Parts in Alabama

Alcast Takes Over Fairfield Aluminum Casting

Future Die Cast and Engineering Takes Over Smithfield Manufacturing

Nemak to Take Over Cevher DÃ¶kÃ¼m Sanayii



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Alcast Company (USA)

Alcoa Corporation (USA)

Bodine Aluminum, Inc. (USA)

CAF innovative Shapecastingâ„¢ (Canada)

Cosma International, Inc. (Canada)

Consolidated Metco, Inc. (USA)

Dynacast International, Inc. (USA)

Endurance Technologies Limited (India)

Gibbs Die Casting Corp. (USA)

Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH (Germany)

Nemak, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Pace Industries (USA)

Rochester Aluminum Smelting Canada Ltd. (Canada)

Rockman Industries Ltd. (India)

Ryobi Limited (Japan)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aluminum Castings Market by End-Use Sector

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings in Transportation Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings in Transportation Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings in Transportation Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings in Transportation Sector by End-use Segment - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings in Transportation Sector by End-use Segment - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings in Transportation Sector by End-use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings in Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings in Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings in Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings in Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings in Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings in Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings in Other Transportation End-uses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings in Other Transportation End-uses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings in Other Transportation End-uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings in Consumer & Industrial Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings in Consumer & Industrial Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings in Consumer & Industrial Sectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings in Consumer & Industrial Sectors by End-use Segment - Consumer Appliances, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings in Consumer & Industrial Sectors by End-use Segment - Consumer Appliances, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings in Consumer & Industrial Sectors by End-use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Consumer Appliances, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings in Consumer Appliances by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings in Consumer Appliances by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings in Consumer Appliances by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings in Other Consumer & Industrial End-uses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings in Other Consumer & Industrial End-uses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings in Other Consumer & Industrial End-uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analysis by Casting Method

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Permanent Mold Castings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Historic Review for Aluminum Permanent Mold Castings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Permanent Mold Castings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Diecastings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Historic Review for Aluminum Diecastings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Diecastings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World Historic Review for Other Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Metal Casting - The Foundation of US Manufacturing Sector

Table 58: US Metal Castings Market by Type of Metal Casting (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Aluminum, Ductile Iron, Gray Iron, Steel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Resurgent US Manufacturing Sector to Fuel Growth in Aluminum Castings Market

Increasing Usage of Aluminum Castings by the US Automobile Industry

Table 59: Aluminum Content in Pounds Per Light Vehicle in North America for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Aluminum as % of Total Vehicle Curb Weight of Light Vehicles in North America for the Years 2012, 2016 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Light Vehicles in North America by Material (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Curb Weight for Aluminum, Glass, Iron Casting, Polymers, Steel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Aluminum Content in Pounds Per Vehicle in Select Components and Systems of Light Vehicles in North America for the Years 2016 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Average Aluminum Content in Pounds by Vehicle Segment in North America for 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: North American Light Vehicles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production by Vehicle Segment for 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Evolving Supply Chain for Aluminum Castings in Automotive Industry

Automotive Industry Trends to Set the Tone for Aluminum Die-Castings Market

Tariffs on Aluminum and Steel Imports - Implications for Aluminum Castings Market

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: US Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: US 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: US Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: US 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Table 71: Canadian Metal Castings Market by Type of Casting (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Aluminum, Copper Base, Gray Iron and Magnesium (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Canadian Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Canadian Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 78: Japanese Metal Castings Market by Type of Casting (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Aluminum, Copper Base, Ductile Iron, Gray Iron, Steel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automotive Industry - A Major End-Use Market for Aluminum Castings

Table 79: Aluminum Products Market by Product Category in Japan (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments Volume for Casting & Die-Casting, Rolled & Extruded and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ryobi Limited - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Japanese Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Japanese Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Auto Industry - The Major End-Use Market for aluminum Castings

Table 86: Aluminum Castings Market in the EU-28 (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by End-Use Segment - Construction, Consumer Durables, Electrical, Machinery & Equipment, Transportation and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 87: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: European Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: European 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: European Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: European 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: European Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: European 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Table 96: French Metal Castings Market by Type of Metal Casting (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Aluminum, Ductile Iron, Gray Iron, Steel, Zinc and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 97: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: French Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: French 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Metal Casting Market Positioned for Growth

Table 100: German Metal Casting Market by Type of Casting (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Aluminum, Copper Base, Ductile Iron, Gray Iron, Steel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Die-Casting Market in Germany - Positive Growth Outlook

Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: German Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: German 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Table 104: Italian Metal Castings Market by Type of Casting (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Aluminum, Copper Base, Ductile Iron, Gray Iron, Steel, Zinc and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Italian Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Table 108: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: UK Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: UK 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 111: Spanish Metal Castings Market by Type of Casting (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Aluminum, Ductile Iron, Gray Iron, Steel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 112: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Spanish Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 115: Russian Metal Castings Market by Type of Casting (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Aluminum, Copper Base, Ductile Iron, Gray Iron, Magnesium, Steel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 116: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Russian Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Automotive Production Activity Favors Aluminum Castings Market

Continued Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Sustains Demand in Developing Markets

Competition

B.Market Analytics

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Despite Manufacturing Slowdown, the Established Industrial Base Presents China as a Major Market for Aluminum Castings

Table 131: Chinese Metal Castings Market by Type of Casting (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Aluminum, Ductile Iron, Gray Iron, Steel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aluminum Diecasting Market in China - Poised for Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 132: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Chinese Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

India: The New Cast Metals Hub

Table 135: Indian Metal Castings Market by Type of Casting (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Aluminum, Ductile Iron, Gray Iron, Steel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Die Casting Market in India: Auto Industry to Fuel Growth

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 136: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Indian Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

South Korea

Table 139: South Korean Metal Castings Market by Type of Casting (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Aluminum, Ductile Iron, Gray Iron, Steel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 143: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Latin American Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 145: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Latin American Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Latin American Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 151: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 152: Brazilian Metal Castings Market by Type of Casting (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Aluminum, Copper Base, Ductile Iron, Gray Iron, Steel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 153: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 154: Brazilian Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 155: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Mexico

Nemak, S.A. De C.V. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 158: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 159: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 160: Rest of World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 161: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Consumer & Industrial (Consumer Appliances, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 162: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 163: Rest of World Historic Review for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 164: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Castings by Casting Method - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Permanent Mold Castings, Diecastings, and Other Castings Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 118 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 122) The United States (32) Canada (3) Japan (7) Europe (64) - France (2) - Germany (20) - The United Kingdom (17) - Italy (8) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15) Latin America (1)

