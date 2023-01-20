Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Demand, Size & Share to Surpass USD 80 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 10% | Aluminum Curtain Walls Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Segment Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global aluminum curtain wall market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10%. The market is valued at USD 31.6 billion in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach USD 80 billion by the year 2028.

Aluminum Curtain Walls Market: Overview

As a metal aluminum has the property of being melted and it can also be easily formed. These properties are extremely favorable for the fabrication of curtain walls through the use of this metal. Aluminum is also resistant to corrosion due to which it is used in many industrial applications. Structural integrity is another factor that will increase the use of aluminum curtain walls in the coming years as they are extremely long lasting and the metal is light in weight. When it comes to the use of these aluminum walls, the structure of the building does not see an increase in weight.

This metal is preferred for the commercial sectors as it provides cost-effective solutions and it also helps in ensuring an aesthetic appeal. The rate at which the organization is taking place in most of the economies across the globe, the demand for aluminum curtain walls will grow extensively. As the demand for residential properties as well as commercial properties has increased, the demand for construction will also grow. The use of aluminum also helps in providing an infrastructure that is environment friendly due to which the demand for these walls will increase significantly in the coming years. The amount of labor cost associated with the installation of aluminum curtain walls is also less due to which they are preferred to a great extent across various sectors.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Aluminum curtain walls market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global Aluminum curtain walls market size was valued at around USD 31.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach over USD 80 billion , by 2028.

in 2021 and is projected to reach over , by 2028. Aluminum curtain walls are attractive, clean, and secure due to which the demand for these structures in commercial buildings has increased, thereby driving the market growth. Depending upon the type of the product, the unitized curtain wall system is expected to generate maximum revenue.

Based on application, the commercial buildings will have the maximum application of Aluminum curtain walls in the coming years.

Based on region, Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Aluminum Curtain Wall Market By Product (Stick Built, Unitized, And Others), By Application(Commercial Buildings And Residential Buildings), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Aluminum Curtain Walls Market: Growth Drivers

Rapid urbanization and growing demand for residential and commercial buildings will favor the market.

As the organization is increasing across various economies of the world, the need for industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional buildings is expected to grow in the coming years. Due to this the need for the Aluminum curtain wall across the globe will also increase during the forecast period. As these cotton walls are durable and they can withstand earthquakes and wind, the need for these curtain walls will grow significantly in the coming years. They also help in reducing air leakage and also control vapor diffusion.

Penetration of the rain can also be prevented with the help of Aluminum curtain walls. Loss of heat or gain of heat can also be limited with the use of Aluminum curtain walls to a great extent and they are also beneficial for controlling noise pollution. All of these factors will lead to the growth of the global aluminum curtain walls market during the forecast period. Aluminum curtain walls are environment-friendly and they are sustainable as compared to the other alternatives available in the market due to which this solution will be preferred by the construction industry in the long run.

Aluminum Curtain Walls Market: Restraints

The installation and maintenance cost is high hampering market expansion.

High cost is associated with the maintenance and installation of Aluminum curtain walls and this will hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Storing the curtain walls and transporting them is a costly affair. Periodical maintenance is extremely important in order to maintain the aesthetics of the Aluminum curtain wall for a longer duration of time due to which a high amount of cost is incurred. In order to maintain the quality of the product there is a requirement for the replacement of the sealant. Most of these frames used in the curtain walls are anodized and the use of harmful detergents or cleaning agents may affect the surface due to which dedicated cleansers need to be used in order to maintain the look and the quality of the product.

Aluminum Curtain Walls Market: Opportunities

Sustainability is one of the most important factors to spur market growth avenues.

In the coming years, the demand for Aluminum curtain walls is expected to increase due to their enhanced performance in various construction sites. Constant innovation in the field will also lead to a growing demand for Aluminum curtain walls. There are many other factors like fire safety, reflectivity, and design flexibility due to which Aluminum curtain walls are preferred in most construction sites. The quality of the air inside the building remains unaffected due to the use of Aluminum curtain walls and this serves to be another reason for the growth of the global aluminum curtain walls market. Efficient recyclability of the product is a sustainable way that will pave the path for the growth of the market and provide maximum opportunities in the coming years.

Aluminum Curtain Walls Market: Challenges

Stringent government policies to pose challenge for market expansion.

Most governments across the globe are promoting and recognizing the use of branded products or green Aluminum curtain walls as these products offer good benefits for the environment as well as the health of the people and this happens to be a major challenge in the growth of the market.

Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market: Segmentation

The global Aluminum curtain wall market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Depending upon the type of product, the market is divided into stick built, unitized, and others. The unitized curtain wall segment will generate maximum revenue in the coming years as the usage of this type of curtain wall is easy. The installation procedure is simple as the interlocking units are provided that are manufactured in the factory. High-quality products are offered in this system when they are compared to the stick-built quality. The installation of the curtain wall in the stick build system is component wise due to which it takes a high amount of time. Most consumers will prefer unitized curtain wall systems as compared to traditional systems for upcoming constructions.

Based on application, the market is segregated into commercial buildings and residential buildings. Aluminum curtain walls filed the maximum application in commercial buildings. Carbon emissions are given out on a large scale through commercial buildings due to which the need for Aluminum curtain walls will grow. In order to bring the emissions of greenhouse gases under control stringent government policies are put in place. The demand for Aluminum curtain walls will increase as most of these construction sites are adopting the system in order to control emissions. The demand for this product is high as it offers an attractive, clean, and urban look.

List of Key Players in Aluminum Curtain Walls Market:

Alumil Aluminum Industry S.A.

EFCO Corporation

GUTMANN AG

Hansen Group Ltd.

Kawneer Company Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Aluminum Curtain Walls Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Aluminum Curtain Walls Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Industry?

What segments does the Aluminum Curtain Walls Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Aluminum Curtain Walls Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 31.6 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 80 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Application Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Alumil Aluminum Industry S.A.; EFCO Corporation; GUTMANN AG; Hansen Group Ltd.; and Kawneer Company, Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3097

Recent Developments

EFCO corporation was acquired by Apogee enterprises to expand or increase the footprint of the organization and to increase the number of products offered in the market.

6EFT certain wall was introduced by Comar Architectural Aluminum system and this product will provide a solution the higher performance which can be used for the refurbished building as well as new buildings.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period.

The global aluminum curtain walls market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region especially due to the countries like Japan, India, and China. As Aluminum is available on a large scale in the Asia Pacific region the market is expected to show favorable growth. As the construction of various buildings in the Asia Pacific region has grown significantly in recent years the market is expected to show significant growth. The government policies in the nations like India are extremely favorable and they will boost market growth to a great extent. The demand for Aluminum curtain walls is good in the European nations as many manufacturers are present in the European region.

Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market is segmented as follows:

Aluminum Curtain Walls Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Stick built

Unitized

Others

Aluminum Curtain Walls Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Commercial buildings

Residential buildings

Aluminum Curtain Walls Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Aluminum Curtain Walls Market:

