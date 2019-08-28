Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Key Players Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, India, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Global and China Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Report, 2019-2025 to its online research library.

Chinese aluminum electrolytic capacitor market has been expanding amid a transfer of its downstream industries to China like home appliance illumination, cellphones and computers as well as automatic control, with breakthroughs having been made in particular technical areas. Besides, the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market for high-end energy-efficient lighting have been up to the world's advanced level. In 2018, China's demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitor stood at 171.9 billion units, a figure projected to rise to 276 billion units in 2025, expectedly showing a CAGR of 6.4% between 2018 and 2025.

Aluminum electrolytic capacitor finds wide application in consumer electronics, computer & peripherals, automated control, automobile, optoelectronic products, electronic communication, rail transit and so forth. In 2018, the applied markets were as follows: consumer electronics 35%, computer & peripherals 22%, industry, electric power and illumination 18%, automobile 10%, telecommunications & the concerned 8%, and others 7%.

As far as competition is concerned, Japanese vendors including NCC, Nichicon, Rubycon and Panasonic command a combined 56% market share worldwide. The players from Japan, Europe, America, Taiwan (China) and South Korea rule the roost in the market of medium and high-end products, while Chinese peers Hunan Aihua Group Co., Ltd. and Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. hold a respective market share of 4.7% and 3.4% and they dedicate themselves to the production of low-end products in order to substitute for imports, seeing a faster revenue growth rate than Japanese companies. In particular, Hunan Aihua Group is a full-fledged business with more mature capacitors and it has been a supplier for the lighting giants such as Philips and OSRAM.

Due to absence of technical barriers, low-end aluminum electrolytic capacitors compete fiercely on price and get primarily utilized in DVD, ordinary acoustics, electronic toys, etc. There is a fairly high demanding from medium-end aluminum electrolytic capacitors on the manufacturing process and quality of components and materials, and the market with adequate competition is in a balance between supply and demand. The mid-range aluminum electrolytic capacitors are used mainly for lighting, TV, consumer electronics and display.

The top-end aluminum electrolytic capacitor has such merits as long service life, low resistance, large ripple current resistance and quite high a working temperature limit, so has it the rather high added value. The top-quality capacitors serve the fields like top-end energy-efficient lighting products, solar energy, wind power, communication & inverter and automotive electronics.

Global and China Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Global aluminum electrolytic capacitor industry (supply and demand, price trend and competitive landscape);

Chinese aluminum electrolytic capacitor industry (development environment, supply and demand, import and export, price trend and competitive pattern);

China's electrode foil industry (market size, competitive pattern, development prospects, etc.);

electrode foil industry (market size, competitive pattern, development prospects, etc.); 16 aluminum electrolytic capacitor manufacturers (performance, major projects, production layout, production and sales, development strategies, etc.;

11 electrode foil producers (operating results, major products, production layout, production and sales, development strategies, among others.

Overview of Capacitor Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market in China Electrode Foil Industry Key Electrode Foil Manufactures Key Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Manufactures

