Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2026

Aluminum electrolytic capacitors (AECs), also referred to as Al e-caps, are a category of capacitors whose anode is made of an etched, pure aluminum foil covered by aluminum oxide, which functions as an insulating layer and a dielectric; with electrolyte covering oxide layer's rough surface operating as cathode. The emerging wave of electronification sweeping through the enterprise, healthcare/medical, manufacturing, and process industries and growth in new energy, industrial equipment, and home appliances, is expected to unveil favorable opportunities for electronic components and semiconductors including AECs. Growth in the industrial sector is backed by increased deployments of inverter-driven systems, electronics-based automation equipment, Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine communication systems in industrial environments. Demand for solid AECs is fast growing in end-use applications such as advanced gaming devices, computers and computer peripherals, owing to its superior performance characteristics.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period. Non-Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026

The Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.5 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Rapid industrialization, booming economies, increased urbanization, growing employment opportunities, and rising spending power among huge middle class segment have been driving robust demand for a range of electronic devices in the Asia-Pacific region. Increased production of electronic devices in response to this growing consumer demand is in turn providing a major fillip to the electronic components market in the region. More

