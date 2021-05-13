Global Aluminum Extrusion Market to grow by 8.87 million tons|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The report on the aluminum extrusion market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for aluminum extrusion in the automotive industry, the growth of the real estate and construction industry, and the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials.

The aluminum extrusion market analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum extrusion market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The aluminum extrusion market covers the following areas:

Aluminum Extrusion Market Sizing

Aluminum Extrusion Market Forecast

Aluminum Extrusion Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Mill-finished - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Anodized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Powder-coated - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Building and Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive and Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Machinery and Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer durables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arconic Inc.

Bonnell Aluminum Inc.

Century Aluminum Co.

China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd.

Constellium SE

Global Aluminium Pvt. Ltd.

Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Co. Ltd.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp.

Norsk Hydro ASAU

ACJ Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

