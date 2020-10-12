Global Aluminum Hydroxide Industry
Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market to Reach 8.2 Million Metric Tons by 2027
Oct 12, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aluminum Hydroxide estimated at 6.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8.2 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Chemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach 3.1 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flame retardant segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955842/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.7 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Aluminum Hydroxide market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
Filler Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Filler segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 388.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 487.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
- J.M. Huber Corporation
- Nabaltec AG
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- The R.J. Marshall Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955842/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aluminum Hydroxide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aluminum Hydroxide Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Aluminum Hydroxide Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Chemical (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Chemical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Chemical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Flame retardant (Application) Worldwide Sales in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Flame retardant (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Flame retardant (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Filler (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Filler (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Filler (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Antacid (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Antacid (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Antacid (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Aluminum Hydroxide Latent Demand
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Aluminum Hydroxide Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 21: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Aluminum Hydroxide Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for
2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aluminum
Hydroxide in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Metric Tons by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 27: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Aluminum Hydroxide in Metric Tons
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Review in China in Metric
Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aluminum Hydroxide Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Aluminum Hydroxide Market Demand Scenario in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Aluminum Hydroxide Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027
Table 35: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Aluminum Hydroxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Aluminum Hydroxide Historic Market Review in
Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Retrospect in
Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Aluminum Hydroxide in Metric Tons
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Review in Italy in Metric
Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Aluminum Hydroxide in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Metric
Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Aluminum Hydroxide Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for
2012-2019
Table 51: Spanish Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Aluminum Hydroxide Latent Demand Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Aluminum Hydroxide Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 54: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Aluminum Hydroxide Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Hydroxide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Aluminum Hydroxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Hydroxide Historic Market
Review in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Retrospect in
Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Aluminum Hydroxide Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for
2012-2019
Table 69: Indian Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Application
for the Period 2018-2027
Table 71: South Korean Aluminum Hydroxide Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Aluminum Hydroxide in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aluminum Hydroxide Market in
Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Aluminum Hydroxide Market Trends by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027
Table 77: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Latin America in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Aluminum Hydroxide Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Aluminum Hydroxide in
Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Review in Latin America in
Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Aluminum Hydroxide Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Aluminum Hydroxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Aluminum Hydroxide Historic Market Review
in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Retrospect in
Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Aluminum Hydroxide Latent
Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Aluminum Hydroxide Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 93: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Aluminum Hydroxide Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Aluminum Hydroxide Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 98: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aluminum
Hydroxide in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Iranian Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Metric Tons by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Aluminum Hydroxide Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Aluminum Hydroxide in
Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric
Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Aluminum Hydroxide Historic
Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Aluminum Hydroxide Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Aluminum Hydroxide Market in
Retrospect in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Aluminum Hydroxide Latent Demand Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Aluminum Hydroxide Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 117: Aluminum Hydroxide Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955842/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker