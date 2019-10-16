Global Aluminum Oxide Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminum Oxide market worldwide is projected to grow by 40 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Metallurgical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 97.2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Metallurgical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817801/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.4 Million Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.1 Million Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metallurgical will reach a market size of 5.4 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 11.7 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alcoa, Inc.; Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. (Chinalco); BASF SE; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; United Company RUSAL Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817801/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aluminum Oxide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Aluminum Oxide Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Aluminum Oxide Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Metallurgical (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Metallurgical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Metallurgical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-Metallurgical (Application) Worldwide Sales in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Non-Metallurgical (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Non-Metallurgical (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aluminum Oxide Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 10: United States Aluminum Oxide Latent Demand Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Aluminum Oxide Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 12: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Aluminum Oxide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Aluminum Oxide Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 15: Canadian Aluminum Oxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aluminum

Oxide in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Japanese Aluminum Oxide Market in Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 18: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Aluminum Oxide in Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Aluminum Oxide Market Review in China in Metric Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Aluminum Oxide Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aluminum Oxide Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 22: European Aluminum Oxide Market Demand Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Aluminum Oxide Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: European Aluminum Oxide Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Aluminum Oxide Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 26: Aluminum Oxide Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Aluminum Oxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Aluminum Oxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 29: French Aluminum Oxide Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Aluminum Oxide Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Aluminum Oxide Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Aluminum Oxide Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Aluminum Oxide in Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Aluminum Oxide Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Aluminum Oxide Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Aluminum Oxide in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: United Kingdom Aluminum Oxide Market in Metric Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Aluminum Oxide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Aluminum Oxide Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 42: Spanish Aluminum Oxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Aluminum Oxide Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Aluminum Oxide Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 45: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Aluminum Oxide Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 47: Aluminum Oxide Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Aluminum Oxide Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Oxide Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Aluminum Oxide Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Oxide Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Aluminum Oxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Oxide Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Oxide Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Aluminum Oxide Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Aluminum Oxide Market in Retrospect in

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Aluminum Oxide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Aluminum Oxide Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 60: Indian Aluminum Oxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Aluminum Oxide Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Aluminum Oxide Historic Market Analysis

in Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Aluminum Oxide in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aluminum Oxide Market in Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Aluminum Oxide Market Trends by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018-2025

Table 68: Aluminum Oxide Market in Latin America in Metric Tons

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Aluminum Oxide Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Demand for Aluminum Oxide in Metric

Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Aluminum Oxide Market Review in Latin America in

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Aluminum Oxide Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Aluminum Oxide Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: Aluminum Oxide Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Aluminum Oxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Aluminum Oxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Aluminum Oxide Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Aluminum Oxide Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Aluminum Oxide Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Aluminum Oxide Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Aluminum Oxide Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Aluminum Oxide Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 84: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Aluminum Oxide Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Aluminum Oxide Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Aluminum Oxide Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Aluminum Oxide Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Aluminum Oxide Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Aluminum Oxide Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aluminum

Oxide in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Iranian Aluminum Oxide Market in Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Aluminum Oxide Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Aluminum Oxide Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Aluminum Oxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Aluminum Oxide in Metric

Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Aluminum Oxide Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Aluminum Oxide Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Aluminum Oxide Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Aluminum Oxide Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Aluminum Oxide Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Aluminum Oxide Market in

Retrospect in Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Aluminum Oxide Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Aluminum Oxide Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 108: Aluminum Oxide Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALCOA

ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA

BASF SE

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817801/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

