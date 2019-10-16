Global Aluminum Oxide Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminum Oxide market worldwide is projected to grow by 40 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Metallurgical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 97.2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Metallurgical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.4 Million Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.1 Million Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metallurgical will reach a market size of 5.4 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 11.7 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alcoa, Inc.; Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. (Chinalco); BASF SE; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; United Company RUSAL Ltd.
