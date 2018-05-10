Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market Report 2018

The global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for aluminum nanopowders. With the increase in adoption of nanotechnology, the advanced methods of producing ultrafine and nanosized powders have become quite popular. This growth is due to the increasing demand from high-performance and specialized applications.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing investments in infrastructure. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is declining commercial vehicle business globally. The growth in the global commercial vehicle market, which includes both light commercial vehicle (LHV) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) is declining year-on-year owing to the saturation of greater capacity end-user markets in several countries such as India and China.



Key vendors

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

Alcoa

Kymera International

Mepco

RUSAL

Toyo Aluminium



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02 SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04 MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05 MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market by aluminum paste

Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market by aluminum flakes and flake pigments

Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market by aluminum powder

Market opportunity by product

PART 08 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market for industrial

Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market for automotive

Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market for aerospace and defense

Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market for construction

Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market for others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10 REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11 DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12 DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13 MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for aluminum nanopowders

Growing investment in the defense industry

Increasing closures of aluminum smelting units causing feedstock market Imbalance

PART 14 VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15 VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



