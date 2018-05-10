Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing demand for aluminum nanopowders. With the increase in adoption of nanotechnology, the advanced methods of producing ultrafine and nanosized powders have become quite popular. This growth is due to the increasing demand from high-performance and specialized applications.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing investments in infrastructure. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is declining commercial vehicle business globally. The growth in the global commercial vehicle market, which includes both light commercial vehicle (LHV) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) is declining year-on-year owing to the saturation of greater capacity end-user markets in several countries such as India and China.
Key vendors
- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
- Alcoa
- Kymera International
- Mepco
- RUSAL
- Toyo Aluminium
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02 SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04 MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05 MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market by aluminum paste
- Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market by aluminum flakes and flake pigments
- Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market by aluminum powder
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market for industrial
- Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market for automotive
- Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market for aerospace and defense
- Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market for construction
- Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market for others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10 REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11 DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12 DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13 MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for aluminum nanopowders
- Growing investment in the defense industry
- Increasing closures of aluminum smelting units causing feedstock market Imbalance
PART 14 VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15 VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
