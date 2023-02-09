Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market Research Report 2023-2028: Increasing Demand for Biological Therapies with Novel MOAs and Many New Classes of Therapies Looking to Enter the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market Forecast - Epidemiology & Pipeline Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.19% from 2022-2028, growing from $3.59 billion in 2022 to $7.16 billion by 2028

According to estimates, the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease was high in China, followed by U.S. and Japan in 2021. In the 8MM, the total prevalent cases increased from 29,460,996 in 2021 to 36,009,144 cases in 2028. The increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease is driving the growth of the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market. According to the estimates, approximately 900,000 new patients are diagnosed annually in the US alone.

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease characterized by memory loss, cognitive impairment, and functional decline. During the early stages of the disease, sleep disturbances and forgetfulness are generally the first presenting symptoms. In the severe stages, patients with AD require permanent observation, either by a home care professional or a family member.

With rapidly increasing worldwide prevalence, the international medical community has identified Alzheimer's disease as a major global health threat. Significant efforts have been made to develop a new treatment, as current pharmacologic management is known only temporarily to improve symptoms. Without therapies that effectively stop or reverse the course of the disease, a large area of opportunity exists for developing an effective pharmacologic approach in the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market.

Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosis

Several laboratory tests can diagnose Alzheimer's disease to assess memory impairment and other thinking skills, judge functional abilities, and identify behavior changes. The brain-imaging technologies most often used are Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Computerized tomography (CT), and Positron emission tomography (PET).

Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

The current competitive landscape in AD consists only of symptomatic treatments, of which there are currently seven approved medications: three ChEIs (donepezil, rivastigmine, and galantamine), one NMDA-R antagonist (memantine), one combination therapy (memantine/donepezil), and two A? A4 protein inhibitor (aducanumab and sodium oligomannate).

In the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market, cholinesterase inhibitors are the major drugs available for Alzheimer's because the enzyme cholinesterase is a significant therapeutic target for Alzheimer's. Improvements to the approved therapies, such as easier routes of administration and reduced dosing frequencies, along with the developments expected to occur within the next decade, could significantly affect how the disease is managed.

Earlier disease detection may render the currently available therapies more useful, but until disease-modifying agents are introduced, the landscape will not change significantly.

Clinical Trials Scenario

The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market portfolio contains a total of 151+ assets in various development phases. Most industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease are in the Phase II stage.

The clinical trial portfolio contains 139+ trials in various development phases. Most industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease are in the Phase II stage. The global pharmaceutical industry is steadily developing new drugs for Alzheimer's Disease, a Central Nervous System disorder.

Moreover, North America boasts the highest number of ongoing clinical trials involving Alzheimer's Disease. Asia-Pacific and Europe are the other prominent regions involved in Alzheimer's Disease-related drug trials. Further, Eli Lilly and Company is the leading ongoing Alzheimer's Disease-related clinical trials sponsor in the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market. Eisai Co Ltd, Roche Ltd, Cognition Therapeutics Inc, and Cassava Sciences Inc?are a few other notable sponsors involving Alzheimer's Disease.

Launch of New Therapies

The USFDA approved biological drug candidates such as Aducanumab (Aduhelm) in 2021 for treating early Alzheimer's Disease. With Aduhelm being the biologic approved for Alzheimer's disease in 2021, there is a demand for biological therapies with novel MOAs, and many new classes of therapies are looking to enter the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market over the next few years.

The biologics such as amyloid beta inhibitors are making inroads into the Alzheimer's disease market owing to better clinical profiles and convenient patient dosing. Launching approved small molecules, and further uptake in biological therapies will lead to significant growth in the Alzheimer's Disease therapeutics market.

Increasing Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease

The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market has been witnessing considerable growth, which is attributed to the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease worldwide. According to the estimates, the prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease patients was 6.5 million in the United States in 2022.

High Investment in R&D Activities

Major players in the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market are developing novel products and spending significantly on research and development, along with major acquisitions and collaborations to achieve a competitive edge over their counterparts. High investments in R&D capabilities and infrastructure by the industry and governments are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Drug Class: The ACE inhibitors are expected to account for a significant share of the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market by drug class. However, the other class of drugs is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Recently approved biologic such as Aducanumab (Aduhelm) is expected to drive the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Gender Type: Among the gender type, women were expected to account for a significant share of the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market. The majority of the share is due to women's longer life expectancy.

Age Group: The global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market by age group people is expected to be dominated by the 85 years & above age group. However, people 65 years & above are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the study period.

Severity Type: Among the severity type, People with mild form are expected to account for a significant share of the global Alzheimer's Disease therapeutics market. In 2021, the incidence of Alzheimer's disease was 229,385 in the U.S., projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. However, people with moderate form are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The U.S. dominates the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market by geography due to the rise in healthcare affordability in the U.S., the rise in knowledge and awareness amongst the people, and technological advancement in this region.

However, China is expected to grow at a faster rate with a high CAGR in the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market due to the geriatric population's rise, awareness about disease management, and rising healthcare expenditure in the APAC region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The current competitive landscape in AD consists only of symptomatic treatments, of which there are currently seven approved medications. The global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is dominated by many companies offering generic drugs and selective pharma/biotech companies offering patented/commercial drugs for treating Alzheimer's Disease.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the amyloid beta antibody Adehulm (Adecanumab) for treating Alzheimer's Disease in 2021. This marked the arrival of biologics in this treatment landscape. Although generic products continue to capture significant Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market share, the arrival of biologics and other targeted therapies indicates a paradigm shift in this therapeutic space through the forecast period.

The global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market contains 151+ assets in various development phases. The emerging therapeutics being developed for Alzheimer's Disease include Lecanemab, Nilotinib, Remternetug, NE-3107, Bepranemab, Vafidemstat, Seltorexant, and many others.

Launching these novel emerging drugs will shift the Alzheimer's Disease therapeutics paradigm shortly. With more than 151 molecules in various stages of development, it is expected that new vendors are likely to enter the market with a novel mechanism of action and better safety and efficacy profiles compared to the existing patented commercial drugs for treating Alzheimer's Disease.

Key Milestones in The Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market:

In April 2022, Biogen Announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had withdrawn its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for aducanumab to treat the early stages of Alzheimer's disease due to a lack of sufficient data.

In March 2022, Corium, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Adlarity (donepezil transdermal system) as a treatment for patients with mild, moderate, or severe dementia of Alzheimer's Disease.

In June 2021, Biogen Announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted accelerated approval for Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) to treat early Alzheimer's disease. The approval is based on two Phase 3 clinical trials - EMERGE (Study 1) and ENGAGE (Study 2) - in patients with early stages of Alzheimer's disease (mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia) with confirmed presence of amyloid pathology.

Key Vendors

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie)

Biogen Inc (Biogen)

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

Eisai Co Ltd (Eisai)

Green Valley Pharmaceuticals

UCB SA (UCB)

KeifeRx

Eli Lilly and Co (Lilly)

BioVie Inc

NeuroKine Therapeutics (NKT), LLC

Other Prominent Vendors

Vaccinex, Inc.

Alzinova AB

Asceneuron SA

Biohaven

Denali

Alzamend

