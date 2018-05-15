Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation Announces Two New Board Appointments: Dr. Neil Buckholtz and Michael J. Glosserman

Dr. Neil Buckholtz served as the director of the Division of Neuroscience at the National Institute on Aging (NIA) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). During his time at the NIA he was responsible for the development and management of numerous Alzheimer's research programs. As a GAP board member, Dr. Buckholtz will focus on scientific advances in research on Alzheimer's disease and how they may impact GAP's mission.

"I have dedicated my career to research of Alzheimer's disease and I'm delighted to lend my expertise to the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation," said Dr. Neil Buckholtz. "I truly believe that we're close to great breakthroughs in clinical research and that GAP's mission to reduce the timeframe for clinical trials is key to getting treatments to patients - faster."

Michael J. Glosserman, formerly a managing member of The JBG Companies and chairman of its Executive Committee, is now a board member of its successor company, The JBGSmith REIT. Glosserman began his career as a staff attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice before moving into commercial real estate investment and development with the Rouse Company in 1972, before joining JBG in 1979. Upon conversion to a public company in 2017, JBG was the largest real estate development and operating company in the Washington Metro Area. Glosserman is also a member of The Costar Group's board and brings significant business development and financial experience to the board.

"Members of my family have had Alzheimer's, so I've observed and experienced first-hand the ravages of this disease," said Glosserman. "Every day saved in finding a cure will result in less suffering by millions of patients and their family and friend care-givers and substantially mitigate its terrible financial consequences."

John Dwyer, president of Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation, and George Vradenburg, chair of Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation, announced the appointments today, saying, "Both Neil and Mike bring personal passion and complementary expertise to our Board. We are all united in our goal of bringing hope and new treatments to the 5.7 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer's."

About Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP)

The Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP) is a patient-centric organization dedicated to speeding the delivery of innovative medicines to those in need by reducing the time and cost of Alzheimer's disease clinical trials. In collaboration with other foundations, research centers, and industry, GAP fully established GAP-Net, a growing network of >60 Alzheimer's disease (AD) research centers committed to disrupting recruitment and study conduct processes. GAP-Net consists of both academic and private sites with requisites that include data and best practices sharing, use of a central Institutional Review Board and common clinical trial contracts, and a commitment to reducing clinical testing cycles by up to two years. GAP is a 501c3 organization. For more information, please visit www.globalalzplatform.org

