Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation Comments On Janssen's Termination of The EARLY Study of Atabecestat

"The Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP) expresses its enormous gratitude to the volunteer study participants, their families and friends that served as their study partners, the clinical trial investigators, their teams and to Janssen," said John Dwyer, president of GAP. "We at GAP thank those who have courageously joined together in supporting this study. All of these heroes are critical to our collective fight against Alzheimer's. Janssen spent years of effort and expended substantial resources to find a therapy for the scourge we know as Alzheimer's. We deeply appreciate that Janssen maintains an unflagging dedication to finding new treatments to end this brutal disease. GAP stands with the 5.7 million Americans and many millions more worldwide currently battling Alzheimer's. We pledge to continue our work to advance clinical trials and someday find a cure."

About Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP)

The Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP) is a patient-centric organization dedicated to speeding the delivery of innovative medicines to those in need by reducing the time and cost of Alzheimer's disease clinical trials. In collaboration with other foundations, research centers, and industry, GAP fully established GAP-Net, a growing network of more than 60 Alzheimer's disease (AD) research centers committed to disrupting recruitment and study conduct processes. GAP-Net consists of both academic and private sites with requisites that include data and best practices sharing, use of a central Institutional Review Board and common clinical trial contracts, and a commitment to reducing clinical testing cycles by up to two years. GAP is a 501c3 organization. For more information, please visit www.globalalzplatform.org

Contact:

Sean Dowdall

Landis Communications Inc.

(415) 286-7121

gap@landispr.com

www.landispr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-alzheimers-platform-foundation-comments-on-janssens-termination-of-the-early-study-of-atabecestat-300652398.html

SOURCE Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation

Related Links

http://globalalzplatform.org

