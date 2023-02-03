Global Amaranth Oil Market Report 2023-2030 - Increasing Focus on Decreasing Dependency on Petrochemicals in Cosmetics Drives Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amaranth Oil - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Amaranth Oil Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Amaranth Oil estimated at US$817.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cold Pressing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.2% CAGR and reach US$771.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Supercritical CO2 Extraction segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $222.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Amaranth Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$222.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$379.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$248.1 Million by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Robust Demand for Natural Oils Worldwide Benefits Amaranth Oil Market

Competition

Global Amaranth Seed Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Amaranth Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Widespread Applications of Amaranth Oil in the Management of Several Disorders Drive Demand in the Pharma Sector

Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

North America and Europe : The Largest Markets for Amaranth Oil in the Pharma Industry

and : The Largest Markets for Amaranth Oil in the Pharma Industry Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Billion by Region for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Increasing Rate of Heart Disease and Hypertension Creates Huge Demand for Amaranth Oil

Increasing Application of Amaranth Oil in Production of Natural Cosmetics & Personal Care Products: A Strong Growth Driver

Increasing Demand for Bio based Products from Personal Care and Cosmetic Industries

Increasing Focus on Decreasing Dependency on Petrochemicals in Cosmetics Drives Demand for Amaranth Oil Market

Increasing Applications of Amaranth Oil in Food Supplements Leads to Growth

Product Overview

Amaranth Oil: Definition

Color, Source, Aroma and Taste of Amaranth Oil

Benefits and Uses of Amaranth Oil

Properties of Amaranth Oil

Technologies for the Production of Amaranth Oil

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

