Global Ambient Lighting Market (2020 to 2030) - by Offering, Type and End-user

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambient Lighting Market Research Report: By Offering, Type, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a study conducted by the publisher, the global ambient lighting market is predicted to reach a value of $156.5 billion by 2030, from $60.8 billion in 2019, progressing at a 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market is growing due to the increasing need for energy-efficient lighting solutions, surging focus on smart lighting solutions, and toughening regulatory policies when it comes to energy efficiency. When offering is taken into consideration, the market is divided into software & services and hardware.



Between these two, the software & service division is expected to register the higher CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, which can be ascribed to the rising demand for software to control lighting in different settings, according to the needs of the user. The hardware division is further divided into lighting controls and lamps & luminaires, between which, lamps & luminaires contributed the larger revenue share to the market in 2019. As the focus on energy efficiency is rising, the demand for light emitting-diode (LED) lamps and luminaires is growing as well.



When end user is considered, the ambient lighting market is categorized into automotive, corporate, industrial, healthcare, hospitality & retail, and residential, among which, the automotive category is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The demand for ambient lighting in the sector is growing due to the surging production of vehicles and the increasing adoption of interior lighting solutions in vehicles. For example, the global production of automobiles rose to 97 million in 2018 from 95 million in 2016.



Geographically, the ambient lighting market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region in 2019 and the region is further predicted to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period as well. This is because of the increasing disposable income of people, surging population, and expanding IT market in the region. Within the region India is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the rising focus of the government towards the replacement of incandescent lighting with LED lights and increasing investments in residential projects.



The increased focus on smart lighting solutions across the globe is a major factor leading to the growth of the ambient lighting market. Design structure and energy efficiency have resulted in the growing adoption of LEDs in residential and industrial sectors. In addition to this, the growth of Industry 4.0, penetration of internet of things, and growing need for smart home solutions are encouraging companies in the domain to experiment increasingly with LED lights. Manufacturers are increasingly leveraging latest technologies for enhancing, functionality, and aesthetics of smart lighting solutions.



The stringent regulatory policies related to energy efficiency are also resulting in the rapid growth of the ambient lighting market across the globe. These policies are aimed towards cost and energy savings in different sectors. As per the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Energy standard for Buildings is a model code on a national level for commercial buildings and is a vital parameter for the design of the building and related systems. Such policies are leading to the growing demand for LED lighting solutions, thereby driving the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Offering

4.1.1.1 Hardware

4.1.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires

4.1.1.1.1.1 Incandescent

4.1.1.1.1.2 Halogen

4.1.1.1.1.3 Fluorescent

4.1.1.1.1.4 LED

4.1.1.1.2 Lighting controls

4.1.1.1.2.1 Sensors

4.1.1.1.2.2 Switches and dimmers

4.1.1.1.2.3 Relay units

4.1.1.1.2.4 Others

4.1.1.2 Software and service

4.1.2 By Type

4.1.2.1 Suspended lights

4.1.2.2 Recessed lights

4.1.2.3 Track lights

4.1.2.4 Strip lights

4.1.2.5 Surface-mounted lights

4.1.2.6 Others

4.1.3 By End User

4.1.3.1 Residential

4.1.3.2 Hospitality and retail

4.1.3.3 Healthcare

4.1.3.4 Industrial

4.1.3.5 Corporate

4.1.3.6 Automotive

4.1.3.7 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Growing popularity of LED lighting

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions

4.3.2.2 Rising focus on smart lighting solutions

4.3.2.3 Toughening regulations related to energy efficiency

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High initial costs

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Rising demand in automotive industry

4.3.4.2 Growth in hospitality sector

4.3.4.3 Growing adoption in APAC region

4.4 Impact of COVID-19

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Ambient Lighting Hardware Market, by Type

5.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires market, by type

5.1.1.2 Lighting controls market, by type

5.2 By Type

5.3 By End User

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Offering

6.1.1 Ambient Lighting Hardware Market, by Type

6.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires market, by type

6.1.1.2 Lighting controls market, by type

6.2 By Type

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Country



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Offering

7.1.1 Ambient Lighting Hardware Market, by Type

7.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires market, by type

7.1.1.2 Lighting controls market, by type

7.2 By Type

7.3 By End User

7.4 By Country



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Offering

8.1.1 Ambient Lighting Hardware Market, by Type

8.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires market, by type

8.1.1.2 Lighting controls market, by type

8.2 By Type

8.3 By End User

8.4 By Country



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Offering

9.1.1 Ambient Lighting Hardware Market, by Type

9.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires market, by type

9.1.1.2 Lighting controls market, by type

9.2 By Type

9.3 By End User

9.4 By Country



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Offering

10.1.1 Ambient Lighting Hardware Market, by Type

10.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires market, by type

10.1.1.2 Lighting controls market, by type

10.2 By Type

10.3 By End User

10.4 By Country



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 Strategic Developments in the Market

11.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4.2 Product Launches



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Signify N.V.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 General Electric Company

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.2.3 Key Financial Summary

12.3 OSRAM Licht AG

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.3.3 Key Financial Summary

12.4 Acuity Brands Inc.

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.4.3 Key Financial Summary

12.5 Hafele GmbH & Co KG

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.6 Zumtobel Group AG

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.6.3 Key Financial Summary

12.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.7.3 Key Financial Summary

12.8 Hubbell Incorporated

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.8.3 Key Financial Summary

12.9 Cree Inc.

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.9.3 Key Financial Summary

12.10 Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.

12.10.1 Business Overview

12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.10.3 Key Financial Summary



Chapter 13. Appendix

13.1 Abbreviations

13.2 Sources and References

13.3 Related Reports



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l62gjf

