Global Ambulance Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Number of Road Accidents Amplifies the Importance of Prompt & Efficient Ambulance Services

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambulance Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Ambulance Services estimated at US$38.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$67.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Emergency Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$52.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Emergency Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Ambulance Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 180 Featured) -

Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc.

Air Methods Corporation

AirMed International LLC

American Medical Response

Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance

BVG India Ltd.

European Air Ambulance

Express Air Medical Transport, LLC

Falck Danmark A/S

Global Medical Response

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

PHI Air Medical, LLC

Ziqitza Health Care Limited

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Throws the Spotlight on the Importance of Emergency Patient Transport

With the Risk of Hospitalization Rates for Covid-19 Rising with Age, the Increasing Infections Among the Vulnerable Age Groups is Creating a Crunch for Patient Transport Services, Accelerating the Focus on Building Robust & Safe Ambulance Services: COVID-19 Infections & Hospitalization Rates (In %)

Growing Healthcare Burden, a Key Factor Underlying the Importance of Healthcare Preparedness

Rising Healthcare Burden as Evidenced by Increased Spending Steps Up the Urgency of Having a Healthcare System Well Prepped for Handling Emergencies: Global Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022

Aging Population Steps Up the Pressure on Healthcare Emergency Preparedness

Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained Healthcare System, Bringing Ambulance Emergency Care to the Forefront: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Older Adults Given their Vulnerability to Ambulatory Care Sensitive Conditions Strengthens the Focus on Geriatric Emergency Preparedness: Number of Emergency Care Visits of People Aged 65+ (Per 100,000) for the Years 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020

Private/Public EMS Partnerships Vital for the Growth of Ambulance Services

Recent Industry Activity & Innovations

Ambulance Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Number of Road Accidents Amplifies the Importance of Prompt & Efficient Ambulance Services

With Millions Continuing to Die in Road Accidents, Increasing Number of Emergency Ambulances Will Ply the Public Highways: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Extreme Weather Events & the Increase in Casualties Drive Lawmakers to Focus on Medical Preparedness for Natural Disasters

Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Casualties Drives the Need for Ambulance Services to Identify, Locate, Treat, & Re-Locate Affected People: Global Number of Extreme Weather Events & Losses (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2010, and 2018

Global Number of Deaths by Type of Natural Disaster for the Year 2018 Highlights the Need for More Efficient, Robust and Spread-out Medical Emergency Services

A Review of How Healthcare Reforms Transform Emergency Care & the Ambulance Services Industry

Unsustainable Healthcare Costs Unleash Healthcare Reforms that Will Benefit Ambulance Services: Global Government Health Expenditure Per Capita (In US$) for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2018, and 2020

Value Based Care Catches Up With Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Focus on the Quality of Affordable Care Transforms Ambulance Services from a Passive Supportive Player to an Active Provider of Quality Care Service: % of Value-Based Reimbursement (VBR) & Fee-For-Service Structured Healthcare Organizations for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2022

Shortage of Paramedics Raises Concerns in the Ambulance Industry

Growing Healthcare Worker Shortage Brings Lack of Paramedics into the Spotlight as the Cause of Ambulance Crew Burnout & Deteriorating Working Conditions: Global Demand & Supply of Health Workers by Region for the Years 2018 and 2030

Increased Incidence of Floods & Robust Maritime Activity Drives Demand for Water Ambulance/Boat Ambulance Services

Increased Spending on Maritime Safety Technologies Bodes Well for a Parallel Increase in Investments in Boat Ambulances: Global Maritime Safety Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022

Growing Focus on Traffic Management & Prioritization of Emergency Vehicle Transit to Benefit Growth of Ambulance Services

Rise of ITS Paves the Way for Optimizing Emergency Transportation Operations & Sharpening the Competitive Edge of Ambulance Service Providers: Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2022

Air Ambulance Services Grow in Popularity for Emergency Evacuation of the Injured & Critically Sick

In the Race Against Time for Successful Organ Transplantation, Air Ambulances Emerge as the Major Winner Optimally Poised to Leverage Emerging Opportunities: Number of Deceased Organ Donors Per Million Population in the Year 2019

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial for Healthcare Disaster Preparedness

Tele-Health Enabled Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Drives the Concept of Ambulance Hospitals

Advancements in Telemedicine Brings "Ambulance Hospitals" Closer to Reality in Terms of Quality of Care: Global Telemedicine Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2025

Developing Mobile App Ecosystem to Enhance the Efficiency of Ambulance Care Services

Growing Healthcare App Ecosystem Empowers Healthcare Systems Including Emergency Response: Global mHealth Apps Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025 IoT Makes an Impact on Ambulance Fleet Management, Paving the Way for Smart Ambulance Services

Growing Use of IoT in Healthcare Encourages Innovative Use of IoT in Connected Ambulances: Global IoT in Healthcare Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025

Data Powered Paramedics, the Next Chapter in Health Tech Revolution

Ambulance Drones, a Game Changer in the Ambulance Industry

A Robust Healthcare Logistics Market Opens New Opportunities for the Growth of Ambulance Drones: Global Healthcare Logistics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Will Witness the Highest Demand for Innovative Medical Drones: Global Medical Drones Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

4. SERVICE OVERVIEW

5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ai7sxo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets