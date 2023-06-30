Global Ambulance Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Number of Road Accidents Amplifies the Importance of Prompt & Efficient Ambulance Services

30 Jun, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambulance Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Ambulance Services estimated at US$38.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$67.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Emergency Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$52.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Emergency Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Ambulance Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 180 Featured) -
- Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc.
- Air Methods Corporation
- AirMed International LLC
- American Medical Response
- Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance
- BVG India Ltd.
- European Air Ambulance
- Express Air Medical Transport, LLC
- Falck Danmark A/S
- Global Medical Response
- London Ambulance Service NHS Trust
- Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.
- PHI Air Medical, LLC
- Ziqitza Health Care Limited
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- COVID-19 Throws the Spotlight on the Importance of Emergency Patient Transport
- With the Risk of Hospitalization Rates for Covid-19 Rising with Age, the Increasing Infections Among the Vulnerable Age Groups is Creating a Crunch for Patient Transport Services, Accelerating the Focus on Building Robust & Safe Ambulance Services: COVID-19 Infections & Hospitalization Rates (In %)
- Growing Healthcare Burden, a Key Factor Underlying the Importance of Healthcare Preparedness
- Rising Healthcare Burden as Evidenced by Increased Spending Steps Up the Urgency of Having a Healthcare System Well Prepped for Handling Emergencies: Global Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022
- Aging Population Steps Up the Pressure on Healthcare Emergency Preparedness
- Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained Healthcare System, Bringing Ambulance Emergency Care to the Forefront: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Older Adults Given their Vulnerability to Ambulatory Care Sensitive Conditions Strengthens the Focus on Geriatric Emergency Preparedness: Number of Emergency Care Visits of People Aged 65+ (Per 100,000) for the Years 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020
- Private/Public EMS Partnerships Vital for the Growth of Ambulance Services
- Recent Industry Activity & Innovations
- Ambulance Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Number of Road Accidents Amplifies the Importance of Prompt & Efficient Ambulance Services
- With Millions Continuing to Die in Road Accidents, Increasing Number of Emergency Ambulances Will Ply the Public Highways: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
- Extreme Weather Events & the Increase in Casualties Drive Lawmakers to Focus on Medical Preparedness for Natural Disasters
- Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Casualties Drives the Need for Ambulance Services to Identify, Locate, Treat, & Re-Locate Affected People: Global Number of Extreme Weather Events & Losses (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2010, and 2018
- Global Number of Deaths by Type of Natural Disaster for the Year 2018 Highlights the Need for More Efficient, Robust and Spread-out Medical Emergency Services
- A Review of How Healthcare Reforms Transform Emergency Care & the Ambulance Services Industry
- Unsustainable Healthcare Costs Unleash Healthcare Reforms that Will Benefit Ambulance Services: Global Government Health Expenditure Per Capita (In US$) for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2018, and 2020
- Value Based Care Catches Up With Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
- Focus on the Quality of Affordable Care Transforms Ambulance Services from a Passive Supportive Player to an Active Provider of Quality Care Service: % of Value-Based Reimbursement (VBR) & Fee-For-Service Structured Healthcare Organizations for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2022
- Shortage of Paramedics Raises Concerns in the Ambulance Industry
- Growing Healthcare Worker Shortage Brings Lack of Paramedics into the Spotlight as the Cause of Ambulance Crew Burnout & Deteriorating Working Conditions: Global Demand & Supply of Health Workers by Region for the Years 2018 and 2030
- Increased Incidence of Floods & Robust Maritime Activity Drives Demand for Water Ambulance/Boat Ambulance Services
- Increased Spending on Maritime Safety Technologies Bodes Well for a Parallel Increase in Investments in Boat Ambulances: Global Maritime Safety Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022
- Growing Focus on Traffic Management & Prioritization of Emergency Vehicle Transit to Benefit Growth of Ambulance Services
- Rise of ITS Paves the Way for Optimizing Emergency Transportation Operations & Sharpening the Competitive Edge of Ambulance Service Providers: Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2022
- Air Ambulance Services Grow in Popularity for Emergency Evacuation of the Injured & Critically Sick
- In the Race Against Time for Successful Organ Transplantation, Air Ambulances Emerge as the Major Winner Optimally Poised to Leverage Emerging Opportunities: Number of Deceased Organ Donors Per Million Population in the Year 2019
- Technology Innovations Remain Crucial for Healthcare Disaster Preparedness
- Tele-Health Enabled Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Drives the Concept of Ambulance Hospitals
- Advancements in Telemedicine Brings "Ambulance Hospitals" Closer to Reality in Terms of Quality of Care: Global Telemedicine Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Developing Mobile App Ecosystem to Enhance the Efficiency of Ambulance Care Services
- Growing Healthcare App Ecosystem Empowers Healthcare Systems Including Emergency Response: Global mHealth Apps Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025
- IoT Makes an Impact on Ambulance Fleet Management, Paving the Way for Smart Ambulance Services
- Growing Use of IoT in Healthcare Encourages Innovative Use of IoT in Connected Ambulances: Global IoT in Healthcare Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Data Powered Paramedics, the Next Chapter in Health Tech Revolution
- Ambulance Drones, a Game Changer in the Ambulance Industry
- A Robust Healthcare Logistics Market Opens New Opportunities for the Growth of Ambulance Drones: Global Healthcare Logistics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Will Witness the Highest Demand for Innovative Medical Drones: Global Medical Drones Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
4. SERVICE OVERVIEW
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
