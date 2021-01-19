Global Ambulatory EHR Market (2020 to 2026) - Players Include Greenway Health, CPSI and CureMD Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ambulatory EHR Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record (EHR) market is expected to reach $8.16 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019 to 2026. Ambulatory EHR are the systems which help the physicians to maintain an electronic-based data of patients to track their medical records and long-term care. This is a digital version of the patient's paper chart which is known as electronic health record (EHR). Using these systems, detailed and specific information about each patient is collected and complete documentation of their health is recorded.



The information includes medical history, allergies and medication, the status of immunization, personal statistics, laboratory test results, demographics, and others. This software is mainly used by healthcare professionals in their clinics and hospitals to maintain the medical records of their patients. These systems are bifurcated based on the practice size i.e. Large Practices, Small-to-Medium-Sized Practices, and Solo Practices. End-Users of ambulatory EHR systems are Hospitals- owned ambulatory organizations, Independent centers, and others.



Factors such as government support for the adoption of EHR solutions, increasing number of outpatient care centers, rising adoption of EHR solutions in developed markets, increasing the need for fluid movement of healthcare information and technological advancements are propelling the market growth. However, heavy infrastructure investments and high cost of deployment is restraining the market growth.



Amongst delivery mode, the cloud-based solutions segment is expected to be the significant growing market during the forecast period, due to the advantages associated with cloud-based solutions, which include flexibility and cost reductions in healthcare delivery. Patient information is stored and managed using these cloud-based electronic health records, making them more secure. It also allows physicians and medical practitioners to control access to sensitive information.



The key vendors mentioned are Netsmart Technologies, Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC., Emds, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech), Cerner Corporation, Eclinicalworks, athenahealth, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC, Modernizing Medicine Inc., Medical Transcription Billing Corporation, Amazing Charts, LLC, CPSI, CureMD, and McKesson Corporation.



