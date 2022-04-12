Global Ambulatory EHR Markets Report 2022-2028: Increasing Trend of Patients Shifting Towards Ambulatory Care Rather than Inpatient

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Type, Practice Size (Large, Small-to-medium, Solo), Application (Patient Portals, Practice Management, CDS, Computerized Physician Order Entry, PHM), and End User - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ambulatory EHR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $6.74 billion by 2028.



The main driving factors are increasing government support for adoption of EHR solutions, increasing trend of patients shifting towards ambulatory care rather than inpatient, and growing need to reduce operational costs in healthcare industry.

Furthermore, integration of AI & ML and changing scenario in developing economies represent high-growth opportunities for players during the forecast period.

However, factor such as data security concerns, high deployment cost and heavy infrastructure investment along with IT infrastructure constraints in low-income countries are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the global ambulatory EHR market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights for the five major geographies. In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report

In 2020, based on deployment mode, the cloud/web-based ambulatory EHR commanded the largest share due its benefits such as stronger security, mobility, and flexibility, and automatic and instant access to software updates.

In 2020, based on type, the all-in-one ambulatory EHR segment commanded the largest share attributed to the factors such as seamless software and hardware, ease of use, and availability of all functionalities required by the user.

In 2020, based on practice size, the large practices segment commanded the largest share due to growing need to organize and coordinate data and ability of large practices to adopt and implement EHR with ease.

In 2020, based on application, the practice management segment commanded the largest share due to higher adoption by ambulatory practices owing to its ability offers to track patients, schedule and track patient appointments, and process insurance.

In 2020, based on end user, the hospital-owned ambulatory segment commanded the largest share due growing need to reduce medical errors and facilitate more efficient diagnoses along with growing need to reduce costs by reducing paperwork, reduction of testing duplication, and make the organization more efficient overall.

Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing Government Support for the Adoption of EHR Solutions

Patients' Increasing Preference for Ambulatory Care Over In-Patient Care

Growing Need to Reduce Operating Costs in the Healthcare Industry

Restraints

IT Infrastructure Constraints in Developing Countries

Data Security Concerns

Opportunities

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies

Changing Technological Landscape in Developing Countries

Challenges

High Product Replacement Rates

High Deployment Costs

COVID-19: Impact Assessment



The key players operating in the global ambulatory EHR market are

Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

Medical Information Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

athenahealth Inc. (U.S.)

NextGen Healthcare Inc (U.S.)

eClinicalWorks (U.S.)

Greenway Health LLC (U.S.)

CureMD Healthcare (US)

AdvancedMD Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Deployment Mode

Cloud/Web-based Ambulatory EHR

On-premise Ambulatory EHR

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Type

All-in-one Ambulatory EHR

Modular Ambulatory EHR

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Practice Size

Large Practices

Small-to-medium-sized Practices

Solo Practices

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Application

Practice Management

Patient Portals

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

Clinical Decision Support (CDS)

Population Health Management

Referral Management

Other Applications

Ambulatory EHR Market, by End User

Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centres

Independent Ambulatory Centres

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

