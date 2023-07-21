Global Ambulatory Healthcare Services Market 2023, Driven by Rising Demand for Preventive Care and Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambulatory Health Care Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is projected to grow from $3.16 billion in 2022 to $3.39 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Moreover, the market is expected to reach $4.36 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5%.

Major players in the ambulatory healthcare services market include Amsurg, IntegraMed America, Terveystalo, Aspen Healthcare, Medical Facilities Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, LVL Medical, DaVita Inc., Sonic Healthcare Limited, Surgery Partners, Symbion Inc., Hospital Corporation Of America (HCA) Holding, Symbion Pty Ltd., HCA Healthcare, and Surgical Care Affiliates.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with detailed coverage of 50+ geographies.

Understand the market's response to COVID-19 and its impact as the virus abates.

Assess the direct and indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.

- war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market. Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer dynamics based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Ambulatory healthcare services refer to outpatient medical procedures carried out outside the hospital or other facilities by healthcare professionals. They are used to provide preventive services and basic medical procedures.

The main types of ambulatory healthcare services include primary care offices, emergency departments, surgical specialties, diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment, intervention, rehabilitation services, and medical specialties. Primary care involves the delivery of comprehensive, easily accessible healthcare by clinicians responsible for meeting a significant portion of the patient's individual healthcare needs.

They establish enduring relationships with patients and work within the context of the patient's family and community to provide preventive care. These services find applications in various fields, such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, pain management, spinal injections, and others.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend in ambulatory healthcare services, with major companies introducing advanced solutions to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in September 2022, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. launched the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) solution. This solution utilizes innovative technology, such as 8T8R Smart MIMO, to support new services like locomotive status monitoring, train operation monitoring, and visual dispatch of organization and management (O&M) personnel. By improving fault prediction accuracy and efficiency, this solution enhances train control and management.

North America accounted for the largest share of the ambulatory healthcare services market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness significant growth. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The increasing prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases globally is expected to drive the growth of the ambulatory healthcare service market. Communicable diseases spread from one person to another and are caused by unhealthy behaviors and lifestyles. Patients suffering from various communicable and non-communicable diseases would require emergency care for immediate treatment, thus increasing the demand for ambulatory healthcare services.

For instance, in September 2022, the World Health Organization reported that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for 74% of all deaths globally, killing 41 million people each year. Additionally, in July 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that communicable diseases such as Hepatitis B affected approximately 296 million people, with over 6 million cases causing 820,000 deaths annually. The increasing prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases drives the ambulatory healthcare service market.

The ambulatory healthcare services market includes revenues earned by providing outpatient services, urgent care, and freestanding emergency services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Ambulatory Health Care Services Market Characteristics



3. Ambulatory Health Care Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Ambulatory Health Care Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Ambulatory Health Care Services Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Ambulatory Health Care Services Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Ambulatory Health Care Services Market



5. Ambulatory Health Care Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Ambulatory Health Care Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Primary Care Offices

Emergency Departments

Surgical Specialty

Diagnosis

Observation

Consultation

Treatment

Intervention

Rehabilitation Services

Medical Specialty

6.2. Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Orthopedics

Ophthalmology

Gastroenterology

Plastic Surgery

Pain Management

Spinal Injections

Other Applications

7. Ambulatory Health Care Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4auzt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets