Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $65.5 Billion by 2030 at an 11.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market Size, Trends, By Type, By Form, By Application, By Region: Growth Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market was valued at USD 25.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 65.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.10% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Drivers



The increase in the number of purchasers preferring for a healthy diet globally is one of the key factors fuelling the expansion of amino acids in the global amino acid in the dietary supplements market. The availability of a wider variety of amino acids in dietary supplement products and the market is also influenced by an increase in sports, athletes, enthusiasts, and fitness-conscious individuals.



Furthermore, the availability of healthy prepared meals and various beverage options containing amino acid sources are driving the growth of the amino acids market.



Market Restraints



Stringent laws and strict government regulations on products that contain amino acids and the requirement of heavy capital investment for storage are expected to restrain the growth of the global amino acid in the dietary supplements market.



Market Segmentation



The global amino acid in the dietary supplements market is segmented into types (glutamic acid, lysine, tryptophan, methionine, phenylalanine, and others).



Based on a form (tablets, capsules, soft gels, powders, gummies, liquids, and others).



Based on application (energy & weight management, general health, bone & joint health, gastrointestinal health, immunity, cardiac health, diabetes, anti-cancer, and others).



Regional Analysis



The global amino acid in dietary supplements market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The North American region is expected to dominate the global amino acid in the dietary supplements market owing to the rising use of amino acids. The market players' branding & promotional activities boost the demand for amino acids in dietary supplement products in the region.



The European region holds the 2nd largest market share for amino acids due to the high consumption of processed food and meat products as well as the expanding livestock production in the region.



Key Players



Various key players are discussed in the global amino acid in dietary supplements market report including; MusclePharm, True Nutrition, Reliance Private Label supplements, NOW Foods, Solgar Inc., BIOVEA, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Optimum Nutrition, Universal Nutrition, Evonik Industries AG, Cellucor, KAGED, EVLUTION NUTRITION, and Others.



For instance, in October 2021, Arla Foods Ingredients launched new dietary supplements prolonging its protein portfolio category line. Through this product launch & promotion, buyers learned about the efficiency of muscle building & physical exercise of the product.



Market Taxonomy

By Type

Glutamic Acid

Lysine

Tryptophan

Methionine

Phenylalanine

Others

By Form

Tablets

Capsules

Soft Gels

Powders

Gummies

Liquids

Others

By Application

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-Cancer

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Tanzania

Rest of The Middle East & Africa

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in the Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have the highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market Outlook



5 Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market, By Type



6 Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market, By Form



7 Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market, By Application



8 Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market, By Region



9 North America Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



10 Europe Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



11 Asia Pacific Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



12 Latin America Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



13 Middle East Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



14 Competitive Analysis



15 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

MusclePharm

True Nutrition

Reliance Private Label supplements

NOW Foods

Solgar Inc.

BIOVEA

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Optimum Nutrition

Universal Nutrition

Evonik Industries AG

Cellucor

KAGED

EVLUTION NUTRITION

