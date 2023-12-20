Global Amino Acids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Market to Surpass USD 48.30 Billion by 2030 with Prominent Growth in Dietary Supplements Sector

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Amino Acids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Essential, Non-essential), Source (Plant-based, Animal-based), Grade (Food, Feed), End-use (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global amino acids market is expected to reach USD 48.30 billion by 2030, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to the report. The growth is majorly driven by growing global consumption of food & dietary supplements and animal feed globally. Rising demand for dietary supplements along with bolstering expansion of healthcare industry in countries, such as India, China, Mexico, and the U.S., is expected to propel the product demand. Among the different types of amino acids, lysine and valine are gaining significant attention among end users.

Food & beverages, dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals are the prominent end-use segments of amino acids market. Dietary supplements have a significant consumption in countries such as Japan, the U.S., the UK, and Germany. Factors such as technological advancements and smart marketing technologies are fueling the growth of dietary supplements market. Furthermore, increased penetration of amino acid-based supplements can also be attributed to growing consumer awareness about health and dependence of women and senior citizens on dietary supplements.

Growing awareness among consumers regarding nutritional requirements for animals coupled with augmented demand for enhanced feed quality and high feed production is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Key players operating in the market include Evonik, ADM, and Adisseo. These players provide feed-grade amino acids in powdered, granular, or supplement forms.

Amino Acids Market Report Highlights

  • The market is anticipated to witness growth with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. This is attributed to the rising demand for Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAA) such as leucine, valine, and isoleucine for their use in functional food & beverages and dietary supplements. Key end users are focusing on the development of supplements based on BCAA to strengthen their position in the market.
  • The use of essential type segment is also witnessing steady growth globally. This growth is attributed to the surging demand for dietary supplements and sports nutrition products, increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, aging population, and rising awareness among consumers about the benefits of essential amino acids.
  • Lysine in the essential type segment is also anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the fact that it is particularly important for building and repairing muscle tissues. Leucine stimulates the production of muscle proteins and helps prevent muscle breakdown, making it a popular supplement among athletes and bodybuilders.
  • The plant-based source segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 43.9% in 2023, on the account of growing use of natural and plant-based ingredients owing to their rich nutritional properties.
  • Food grade is another segment anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to their high nutrient density compared to traditional protein sources. This allows for precise and targeted nutrient supplementation to animals ensuring that they receive specific amino acids required by them.
  • Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.4% in 2023. owing to increasing overall consumer spending, growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle by the masses, and flourishing end-use industries such as nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care, and cosmetics.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Amino Acids: Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3 Global Amino Acids Production Analysis, 2020 - 2022 (Million Tons)
3.4 Price Trend Analysis
3.4.1 Factors Influencing Prices
3.5 Regulatory Framework
3.6 Trade Statistics, Amino-acids & its Esters 2017 - 2022 (HS Code: 292249)
3.6.1 Top 20 Global Importing countries
3.6.2 Top 20 Global Exporting countries
3.6.3 Factors Affecting Trade
3.7 Market Dynamics
3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.7.1.1 Increasing global demand for nutraceutical & pharmaceutical products
3.7.1.2 surging demand for amino acids from pet food and animal feed industry
3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.7.2.1 Inconsistent supply of raw materials
3.8 Industry Analysis Tools

Chapter 4 Amino Acids Market: - Supplier Portfolio Analysis
4.1 List of Key Raw Material Suppliers
4.2 Raw Material Trends
4.3 Portfolio Analysis/Kraljic Matrix
4.4 Engagement Model
4.5 Negotiation Strategies
4.5.1 Monitoring prices of Raw Materials
4.5.2 Collaborating with multiple suppliers
4.6 Sourcing Best Practices
4.6.1 Evaluating Nutritional value of Raw Materials

Chapter 5 Amino Acids Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Amino Acids Market: Grade Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Amino Acids Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Amino Acids Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Amino Acids Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Ajinomoto
  • Kyowa Hakko Bio 
  • AMINO
  • Bill Barr & Company
  • IRIS Biotech
  • Taiwan Amino Acids
  • BI Nutraceuticals
  • Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acids
  • Wacker Chemie
  • Adisseo France
  • CJ CheilJedang
  • Donboo Amino Acids
  • Evonik Industries

