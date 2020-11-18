Global AML/KYC Spending Projected To Total $1.2 Billion In 2020, Rising 12.5% As Regulators Renew Focus On Enforcement Actions - New Burton-Taylor Report

LONDON AND NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global spend on Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/ Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and related financial crime and compliance activities is projected to total a record $1.2 billion in 2020 according to two new research reports published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting (part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division).

Key findings include:

The Americas region accounts for the largest share of global revenues (49.5%), totaling an estimated $589.5 million in 2020, with revenues in EMEA and Asia accounting for $444.4 million and $156.7 million , respectively.

in 2020, with revenues in EMEA and accounting for and , respectively. Refinitiv is the largest global provider of AML/KYC data and services in 2020 with total estimated revenues of $299.6 million . Dow Jones is the second largest provider of AML/KYC services, followed by Bureau van Dijk which moved into third place as a result of its acquisition of RDC.

. Dow Jones is the second largest provider of AML/KYC services, followed by Bureau van Dijk which moved into third place as a result of its acquisition of RDC. Dow Jones reported the fastest revenue growth in 2020, with total AML/KYC-related revenues of $172.4 million , up 15.3% from 2019. Accuity saw the second fastest growth in AML/KYC-related revenues in 2020, followed by Refinitiv.

"The AML/KYC industry continues to see explosive growth, as regulators increase enforcement efforts intended to ensure regulatory compliance obligations of global financial institutions," said Adler Smith, analyst at Burton-Taylor. "We expect regulators to assess record fines and penalties in 2020, reinforcing demand for customized AML/KYC tools that can help identify illegal activities before they become a potential compliance issue," he added.

Burton-Taylor today announced the publication of two reports covering the AML/KYC data and services industry. The Anti-Money Laundering/Know-Your-Customer Data and Services Global Share 2020 benchmark report analyzes thirteen leading companies in the industry and focuses on overall market sizing and industry trends. The Anti-Money Laundering/Know-Your-Customer Data and Services Vendor Landscape 2020 report analyzes key AML/KYC Data & Services Providers with a focus on data coverage, screening and due diligence capabilities of each.

The reports are available for immediate download by Burton-Taylor research members through the research portal. Detailed information on the reports can be found here or the report can be purchased by contacting [email protected], or telephone +1 646 225-6696.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP group, is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are seen as industry benchmark standard globally. For further information see www.burton-taylor.com.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics, and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com.

SOURCE Burton-Taylor International Consulting

Related Links

http://www.burton-taylor.com

