Global AML/KYC Spending Projected to Total $1.4 Billion in 2021, Rising 26% as Governments Continue to Focus on Fighting Financial Crime - New Burton-Taylor Report

Global demand for AML/KYC data at record level as businesses and regulators prioritize the fight against financial crime

Refinitiv remained the largest provider of AML/KYC data & services in 2021, with strong year-on-year growth boosted by the integration of recent acquisitions.

Following the 2020 acquisition of Regulatory Data Corp. by Bureau van Dijk, 2021 saw further consolidation among major AML/KYC data providers with LexisNexis and Accuity merging operations under the LexisNexis Risk Solutions name.

Dow Jones Risk & Compliance and Bureau van Dijk have the two highest 5-year CAGRs in the industry, with both companies expected to continue strong growth.

"Global demand for AML/KYC data and services continues to reach record levels as businesses and regulators prioritize the fight against financial crime," said Adler Smith, analyst at Burton-Taylor. "We expect to see further expansion of regulatory frameworks and enforcement actions in the near future, further enhancing the need for advanced AML/KYC solutions that leverage the latest technology and are supported by high quality data and information," he added.

Burton-Taylor today announced the publication of its Anti-Money Laundering/Know-Your-Customer Data & Services Global Market Share 2021 report. The report benchmarks the AML/KYC data & services industry focusing on overall market sizing and industry trends. The report also examines the vendor landscape, highlighting the key capabilities of the industry's top providers with a focus on data coverage, risk screening and due diligence solutions of each.

