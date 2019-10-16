Global Ammonia Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 15:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammonia market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Liquid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$37.1 Billion by the year 2025, Liquid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817758/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$740.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$612.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Liquid will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BASF SE; CF Industries Holdings, Inc.; China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC); China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); Huaqiang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.; Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.; Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; Yara International ASA
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817758/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ammonia Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ammonia Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Ammonia Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Ammonia Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Liquid (Product Form) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Liquid (Product Form) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Liquid (Product Form) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Gas (Product Form) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Gas (Product Form) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Gas (Product Form) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Powder (Product Form) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Powder (Product Form) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Powder (Product Form) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Fertilizers (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Fertilizers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Fertilizers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Refrigerants (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Refrigerants (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Refrigerants (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Textile (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Textile (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Textile (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ammonia Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Ammonia Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Ammonia Market in the United States by Product Form:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by
Product Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Ammonia Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Ammonia Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Ammonia Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Ammonia Historic Market Review by Product
Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Ammonia Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Ammonia Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Ammonia Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Ammonia Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Ammonia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Ammonia Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Form for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Ammonia Market Share Analysis by Product
Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ammonia
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Ammonia Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Ammonia Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Ammonia Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Form for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Form: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Ammonia Market by Product Form: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Ammonia in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Ammonia Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ammonia Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Ammonia Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Ammonia Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Ammonia Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Form: 2018-2025
Table 56: Ammonia Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product
Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product
Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Ammonia Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Ammonia Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Ammonia Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Ammonia Market in France by Product Form: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Ammonia Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Form: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Ammonia Market Share Analysis by Product Form:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Ammonia Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Ammonia Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Ammonia Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Ammonia Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: German Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Form: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product
Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Ammonia Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: German Ammonia Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Ammonia Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Form for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Form: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Ammonia Market by Product Form: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Ammonia in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Ammonia Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Ammonia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Form for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Ammonia Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Ammonia Market Share Analysis by
Product Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ammonia in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Ammonia Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Ammonia Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Ammonia Historic Market Review by Product
Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Ammonia Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Ammonia Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Ammonia Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Ammonia Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Ammonia Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Ammonia Market in Russia by Product Form: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product
Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Ammonia Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Ammonia Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Ammonia Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Form: 2018-2025
Table 98: Ammonia Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by
Product Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Ammonia Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Ammonia Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Ammonia Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Ammonia Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Ammonia Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Form:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Ammonia Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Form: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market Share Analysis by
Product Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Ammonia Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Ammonia Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Ammonia Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Form: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product
Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Ammonia Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Ammonia Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Ammonia Historic Market Review by Product
Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Ammonia Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Ammonia Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Ammonia Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Ammonia Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Ammonia Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Form: 2009-2017
Table 126: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Ammonia Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ammonia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Form
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Ammonia Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market Share Analysis
by Product Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ammonia in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Ammonia Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Ammonia Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Ammonia Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Ammonia Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Ammonia Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Form for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Product Form: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Ammonia Market by Product Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Ammonia in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Ammonia Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Form: 2018-2025
Table 146: Ammonia Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by
Product Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Ammonia Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Ammonia Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Ammonia Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Ammonia Market in Brazil by Product Form: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Ammonia Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Form: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Ammonia Market Share Analysis by Product
Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Ammonia Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Ammonia Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Ammonia Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Ammonia Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Form: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product
Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Ammonia Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Ammonia Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Ammonia Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Ammonia Market in Rest of Latin America by Product
Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Ammonia Market Share Breakdown
by Product Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Ammonia Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Ammonia Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Ammonia Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Ammonia Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Ammonia Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Ammonia Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Ammonia Historic Market by Product
Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Ammonia Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Ammonia Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Ammonia Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Ammonia Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Ammonia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period
2018-2025
Table 179: Ammonia Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Form for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Ammonia Market Share Analysis by Product
Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ammonia
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Ammonia Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Ammonia Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Form: 2018-2025
Table 185: Ammonia Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product
Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product
Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Ammonia Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Ammonia Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Ammonia Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Ammonia Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Form for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Product Form: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Ammonia Market by Product Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ammonia in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Ammonia Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Ammonia Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Form for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Ammonia Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form: 2009-2017
Table 198: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Ammonia Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Ammonia Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Ammonia Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Ammonia Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Form: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Ammonia Market Share Breakdown
by Product Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Ammonia Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Ammonia Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Ammonia Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Ammonia Market in Africa by Product Form: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product
Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Ammonia Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Ammonia Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Ammonia Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BASF SE
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS , INC.
CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
HUAQIANG CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
RASHTRIYA CHEMICALS AND FERTILIZERS
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
SHANXI JINFENG COAL CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817758/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article