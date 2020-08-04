NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Ammonia Market, By Grade (Anhydrous, Aqueous), By Application (Fertilizers, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Refrigeration, Household, Food, Others), By Manufacturing Process (Steam Reforming, Partial Oxidation, Cryogenic Separation, Coal Gasification), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025







Global ammonia market is projected to grow and cross $ 68 billion by 2025.Wide use of ammonia in fertilizer industry is one of the key factors which is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast years.



Growing demand for nitrogen fertilizers and upsurge in the utilization of ammonia to produce explosives is positively influencing the market growth.The global ammonia market is segmented based on grade, manufacturing process, application, and region.



Based on application, the market can be categorized into Fertilizers, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Refrigeration, Household, Food, and Others.The Fertilizers segment dominates the global ammonia market with the segment's share standing at more than 70% in 2019.



Ammonia is widely used in the manufacturing of various liquid fertilizer solutions consisting of aqua ammonia, ammonium nitrate and urea.

In terms of grade, the market is fragmented into Anhydrous and Aqueous.Anhydrous segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market over the next five years on account of its easy availability in gaseous grade and lower cost compared to aqueous grade in end-use applications.



Region wise, APAC is likely to continue its dominance in the market, attributed to high consumption in agrochemicals and explosives.China and India, being the major consumers in the region, account for a significant chunk of the global ammonia demand.



China is also the largest producer of ammonia, globally.

Sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an unparalleled slump in manufacturing activities across the globe.Spread of the pandemic has brought down demand for ammonia.



Asia-Pacific ammonia market is anticipated to get highly affected by the pandemic.Disruptions in trade flows and logistics due to lockdown measures taken around the globe to contain the spread of coronavirus have negatively impacted the fertilizer industry, which is affecting the global ammonia market.



However, with increasing inclination towards fighting the pandemic and opening up economies, coupled with surging demand from food and chemical industry, demand for ammonia is forecast to grow over the next five years.

Major players operating in the global ammonia market include CF Industries Holdings, Yara International, Nutrien Fertilizer, OCI NV, Ostchem Holdings, Ma'aden Phosphate, Mosaic Crop Nutrition, Eurochem Group AG, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global ammonia market from 2015 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global ammonia market from 2021 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global ammonia market based on manufacturing process, application, process, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global ammonia market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global ammonia market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global ammonia market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global ammonia market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global ammonia market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global ammonia market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of ammonia producers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global ammonia market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Ammonia producers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to ammonia

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global ammonia market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Grade:

o Anhydrous

o Aqueous

• Market, By Application:

o Fertilizers

o Chemicals

o Pharmaceuticals

o Electronics

o Refrigeration

o Household

o Food

o Others

• Market, By Manufacturing Process:

o Steam Reforming

o Partial Oxidation

o Cryogenic Separation

o Coal Gasification

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global ammonia market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



