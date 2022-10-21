Global Ammunition Market Analysis Report 2022: Growing Personal Safety Concerns and Increasing Shooting Ranges Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammunition Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ammunition market is expected to grow from $23.75 billion in 2021 to $24.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.35%. The ammunition market is expected to grow to $27.77 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.14%.



North America was the largest region in the ammunition market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ammunition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing personal safety concerns and increasing shooting ranges are propelling the growth of the ammunition market. The increasing terrorist activities, mass shootings, increasing gangster activities, and increasing awareness for self-defense are the main reasons for the growing personal safety concerns while the rising awareness about the safe use of guns is the main reason for increasing shooting ranges.

These growing personal safety concerns and increasing shooting ranges have led to the increased procurement of small caliber ammo for personnel safety. For instance, according to a survey commissioned in June 2021 by a nonpartisan American think tank the Pew Research Center, 44% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents personally own a gun, compared with 20% of Democrats and Democratic leaners. 39% of the men own a gun, compared with 22% of women.

In addition, 41% of adults in rural areas own a firearm, compared to about 29% of those in the suburbs and 2 in 10 in cities. The leading reason for owning a gun and firearm was personal safety or protection. Therefore, increasing prevalence of increasing personal safety concerns and increasing shooting ranges is expected to boost demand for ammunition during the forecast period.



The R&D activity to develop advanced ammunition is a key trend in the ammunition market. Key players and related stakeholders are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to advance the ammunition. The rising incidences of armed international conflicts have directed several countries to enhance their military strengths through the procurement of advanced ammunition and equipment.

As a result of this, the defense expenditure for ammunition procurement and R&D activities has increased significantly across the globe over the past few years. For instance, in April 2021, Lonestar Future Weapons, a US-based advanced technology company focused on the manufacture of next-generation defense solutions formed a strategic alliance with a US-based manufacturer of composite-cased ammunition True Velocity to create synergy by utilizing the expertise of both companies in R&D, precision manufacturing, quality control, and production efficiency. The alliance will focus on the research and development of next-generation weapons and ammunition solutions.

The ammunition market consists of sales of ammunition by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to materials such as bullets, rockets, bombs, shrapnel, or shells that are fired, scattered, dropped, or detonated from any weapons. Ammunition comes in a range of types and sizes that are often designed to work only in specific weapon systems. Ammunition is a disposable weapon as well as the components of other weapons that produce the effect on a target.



The main products of ammunition include bullets, aerial bombs, grenades, artillery shells, and mortars. Bullets refer to the kinetic projectile, a part of firearm ammunition that is shot from a gun barrel. Bullets are made of different materials such as lead, copper, steel, polymer, wax, and rubber.

The small, medium, large, and other caliber ammunitions are used in equipment with a different operating mechanism which includes a non-guided and guided mechanism. They are used for both defense and civil & commercial applications.



Major players in the ammunition market are

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

CBC Global Ammunition

Olin Corporation

Ruag Ammotec

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Rheinmetall AG

Nexter KNDS Group

Elbit Systems

Nammo AS

Ammo Inc

Indian Ordnance Factories

SAAB AB

Hanwha Corporation

Arsenal JSCo

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Ammunition Market Characteristics



3. Ammunition Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Ammunition



5. Ammunition Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Ammunition Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Ammunition Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Ammunition Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Ammunition Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

6.2. Global Ammunition Market, Segmentation By Caliber, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Small

Medium

Large

Other Calibers

6.3. Global Ammunition Market, Segmentation By Guidance Mechanism, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Non-guided

Guided

6.4. Global Ammunition Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Defense

Civil & Commercial

7. Ammunition Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Ammunition Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Ammunition Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgmnwv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets