Global Ammunition Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $19,882.4 Million at a CAGR of 3.7% during the Forecast Period, 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [241 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has recently published a report titled, "Ammunition Market by Product (Centerfire and Rimfire), Application (Defense and Civil & Commercial), Caliber (Small, Medium, Large, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028."

As per a report published by Research Dive, the Global Ammunition Market expected to generate a revenue of $19,882.4 million at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, 2021-2028, increasing from $15,077.5 million in 2020.

Download PDF Sample Report of Ammunition Market

North America Ammunition Market Outlook

The North American regional market of ammunition is expected to dominate the market with a revenue of $7,114.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. North American countries are the hub of the most advanced defense frameworks in both public and commercial sectors. The major countries of the region are investing huge amount of money for the research and development of the market during the forecast period.

How Ammunition Market performing in APAC and Europe during COVID-19 Pandemic. Get customized report with 20% Discount.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on product, application, caliber, and regional analysis.

Product: The centerfire sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative by generating a revenue of $12,738.6 million in 2028 , surging from $9,797.8 million in 2020 during the analysis timeframe. The main reason behind this growth is that the center fire ammunition comes with many beneficial features such as these ammunitions are reloadable and comes in more powerful cartridges.

The centerfire sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative by generating a revenue of , surging from during the analysis timeframe. The main reason behind this growth is that the center fire ammunition comes with many beneficial features such as these ammunitions are reloadable and comes in more powerful cartridges. Application: The defense sub-segment is expected to garner the maximum revenue of $13,569.2 million during the forecast period. The main reason behind the growth of segment is the increasing rate of threats by many terrorist groups across the world and requirement of smart defense mechanism.

The defense sub-segment is expected to garner the maximum revenue of million during the forecast period. The main reason behind the growth of segment is the increasing rate of threats by many terrorist groups across the world and requirement of smart defense mechanism. Caliber: The small sub-segment is expected to earn the highest revenue share of the global ammunition market by registering a revenue of $7,821.4 million by 2028, rising from $5,654.8 million in 2020. The small caliber ammunitions are widely utilized by the departments of military and homeland security personnel in assault rifles, revolvers, shotgun pistols, and rifles.

Get Additional 20% OFF on Report Customization: Grab PROMO CODE

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: In recent years, terrorism by various religious groups and ethnicities have wreaked havoc across the world. The increasing terrorist activities have impacted the global economy and security in a drastic way, which has augmented the demand of the global ammunition market.

Restraint: The main restraining factor of the market is expected to be the regulatory restrictions in every steps of the manufacturing process of ammunitions.

Opportunity: Implementation of advanced technologies is expected to create many opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

Top 10 Leading Players of Ammunition Market and Their Strategies

General Dynamics Corporation BAE Systems. Thales Group Elbit Systems Ltd. Sierra Bullets Hornady Manufacturing Nexter KNDS group Rheinmetall AG Vista Outdoor Inc. Ammo, Inc.

- Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

Recent Development

In October 2020, Clarus Corporation's subordinate Sierra Bullets, L.L.C., the Bulletsmiths®, a manufacturer of one of the topmost-quality, most precise bullets in the world, completed the acquisition of definite assets related to the Barnes® brand of specialty hunting bullets.

Moreover, the report offers other key details of leading players such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of these players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Ammunition Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global ammunition market in negative way. Because of the pandemic, the governments shifted their focus towards the healthcare facilities rather than the terrorists and defense mechanism. This is the reason behind the decline of the ammunition market during the pandemic.

Access our comprehensive analysis of the IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL AMMUNITION MARKET

More about Ammunition

The Global Ammunition Market Anticipated To Generate A Revenue Of $19,882.4 Million, Growing At A CAGR Of 3.7% From 2021 To 2028

Ammunition Market: Looking Forward to Leverage the Efficiency of Internet of Things

Ammunition: A Defining Measure of Nation's Strength, Power, and Security

Related Trending Topics:

About Research Dive:



Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

SOURCE Research Dive