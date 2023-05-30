Global Ammunition Market Expected to Grow Substantially Owing to the Modernization of Military Capabilities Across the World [300-Pages] | Calculations by Research Dive

The global ammunition market is expected to grow primarily due to modernization of military capabilities. Centrefire sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Ammunition Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global ammunition market is expected to register a revenue of $31,717.40 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Ammunition Market

The report has divided the ammunition market into the following segments:

Product Type : centrefire and rimfire

Centrefire – Most dominant in 2021

Centrefire cartridges are more powerful than rimfire cartridges and offer greater accuracy and range. As a result, there is an increase in demand for these cartridges which is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further.

Caliber Size : small, medium, large, and others

Small– Highest market share in 2021

Growing use of small caliber ammunition, such as .22 LR, 9mm, and .223 Remington for a variety of applications, including recreational shooting, hunting, and self-defense is expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the 2022-2031 timeframe.

Application: defense and civil & commercial

Defense– Most profitable in 2021

The rising need for ammunition that can support new weapon systems and combat tactics is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA Asia-Pacific – Most lucrative by 2031

The growing geopolitical tensions and increasing military modernization programs in this region are predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Ammunition Market

Modernization of military capabilities of various armed forces across the world is expected to make the ammunition market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, acquisition of new weapons and military systems is predicted to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, high cost of production might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

The growing demand of ammunition in military and law enforcement agencies is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, innovation in ammunition technology is expected to propel the ammunition market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Ammunition Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The ammunition market, too, was severely impacted due to the pandemic. Though the demand for ammunition from law enforcement agencies increased in the early days of the pandemic, the trend didn't last long. The disruptions in the global supply chains affected the overall production and supply of ammunitions across the world which brought down the growth rate of the market.

Key Players of the Ammunition Market

The major players of the market include

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems Inc.

Hanwha Corporation

FN Herstal

Rheinmetall Defense

ST Engineering

Olin Corporation

Nexter KNDS Group

Remington Arms Company LLC

General Dynamics Corporation

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain market growth.

For instance, in November 2022, TV Ammo Inc., an ammunition technology firm, announced that it was merging with Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp., a special purpose company formed for effecting acquisitions, mergers, and partnership. With this merger, Breeze Holdings will be renamed True Velocity Inc., and the newly formed entity will be able to expand its operations globally.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Ammunition Market:

