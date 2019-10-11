Global Amniocentesis Needle Market Analysis & Trends, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amniocentesis Needle - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amniocentesis Needle market worldwide is projected to grow by US$31.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 2.7%.

Smaller than 100 mm, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$45.1 Million by the year 2025, Smaller than 100 mm will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Smaller than 100 mm will reach a market size of US$4.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Biopsybell Srl
  • Cook Medical LLC
  • CooperSurgical, Inc.
  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
  • Laboratoire Ccd
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Medtronic PLC
  • RI.MOS. Srl
  • Rocket Medical PLC
  • Smiths Medical
  • Tsunami Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t97t6c

