Global Amniotic Membrane Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach USD 16.11 Billion By 2032, at 14.3% CAGR: 14.3%: Polaris Market Research

News provided by

Polaris Market Research

06 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Amniotic Membrane Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Cryopreserved, Dehydrated); By Application; By End-use; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global amniotic membrane market size/share was valued at USD 4.23 Billion in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 16.11 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period."

Continue Reading
Amniotic Membrane Market, Amniotic Membrane Industry, Amniotic Membrane Market Size, Amniotic Membrane Market Share, Amniotic Membrane Market 2023, Amniotic Membrane Market 2032
Amniotic Membrane Market, Amniotic Membrane Industry, Amniotic Membrane Market Size, Amniotic Membrane Market Share, Amniotic Membrane Market 2023, Amniotic Membrane Market 2032

What is Amniotic Membranes? How Big is Amniotic Membrane Market Size and Share?

  • Overview

The amniotic membrane is a thin membrane on the interior side of the fetal placenta. It totally encompasses the embryo and restricts the amniotic cavity, which is charged by amniotic liquid. The rapidly rising demand for amniotic membrane market can be attributed to its application in several surgical processes connected to ocular surface restoration and genito urinary tract, skin, head, and neck, amongst others. Up till now, the best-studied and the most favorable applications of the amniotic membrane are ocular surface reconstruction, skin administration, and tissue engineering.

The amniotic membrane helps in wound ameliorating by prohibiting bacterial growth and lessening agony and has acquired escalated observation in recent years. This elevated consciousness has caused a growing demand for tissue-based commodities originating from the amniotic membrane, propelled by an escalation in transplant processes. This elevated consciousness has caused a sweep in the aggregate of donations, additionally advancing to the growth of the market. It detects application in several medical processes involving overhauling the conjunctiva surface, pterygium excisions, nursing surgical wounds, corneal ulcers, pressure ulcers, superscribing limbic stem cell shortage, and accompanying regenerative medicine.

Request Sample Copy of Amniotic Membrane Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/amniotic-membrane-market/request-for-sample 

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Market's Key Understanding from the Report

  • The growing progression in stem cell and regenerative medicines, sizeable funding in R&D, and growing prevalence of surgeries carried out on the global front are composed to deploy a notable influence on the market expansion.
  • The amniotic membrane market segmentation is primarily based on product, application, end-use, and region.
  • North America dominated the largest market in 2022.

Market Growth Drivers and Trends

  • The tissue-dependent commodity detects sizeable application in the cure of many eye surface infections, involving cases such as ocular dystrophy, cataracts, corneal ulcers, bacterial keratitis, glaucoma, bullous keratopathy, corneal degeneration, eyelid reconstruction, and more. The amniotic membrane market size is expanding, and the worldwide escalation in the geriatric population has caused a notable escalation in ophthalmology surgeries, causing a sizeable demand for these commodities. As per the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 1 million persons are disabled by eye infections yearly. Apart from product inauguration, there is an escalating trend of cesarean deliveries in the US. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of September 2021, the charge of low probability cesarean deliveries surged from 25.6% in 2019 to 25.9% in 2020, with an escalation witnessed across all racial and Hispanic dawning groups. Research suggests that the utilization of amniotic membrane dressing productively lessens post-cesarean segment pain and can eliminate the requirement for pain solace remedies amongst patients.
  • Amniotic membrane has two key appeals, namely, as a surgical graft and as a biological dressing for curing and handling wounds. The amniotic membrane market sales are soaring as when utilized as a graft; these membranes encourage re-epithelization by behaving as an encouraging scaffold. Conforming to the rules, in June 2021, Aminox Medical started off a consciousness crusade to highlight the value of tissue-dependent commodities in lessening the prices linked with wound healing. Especially in the cases of burn injuries, these commodities, with their anti-inflaming and anti-blemishing features, play an important role in diminishing intensified information and soreness in patients.

Download Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/amniotic-membrane-market/request-for-sample 

Prominent Players in the Market

  • Alliqua BioMedical Inc.
  • Amnio Technology, LLC
  • Amniox Medical Inc.
  • Applied Biologics LLC
  • Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC
  • Katena Products, Inc.
  • MiMedx Group Inc.
  • Organogensis, Inc.
  • Skye Biologics, Inc.
  • Tissue-Tech, Inc.

Purchase a Full Research Report Directly: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2868/2 

Amniotic Membrane Market Outlook

Report Attributes

Details

Market value in 2023

USD 4.83 billion

Market value in 2032

USD 16.11 billion

Growth rate

14.3% from 2023-2032

Base year

2022

Historical data

2019-2021

Forecast period

2023-2032

Significant Segmental Breakdown

  • The cryopreserved segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on product, the cryopreserved segment accounted for the largest market share. The amniotic membrane market demand is on the rise as these are normally engaged as biological dressings to ease healing procedures. Instances of economically obtainable dehydrated amniotic membranes involve PalinGen, FloGraft, AmbioDisk, & AmnioFix. Additionally, these membranes detect substantial usage in the cure and handling of surgical injuries and openings because of their features, which involve sustaining a water-repellent seal, lessening inflammatory reactions, and prohibiting disease transfer.

  • The surgical wounds segment held the fastest market share

Based on application, surgical wounds held the fastest market share. The amniotic membrane market includes the growth in the magnitude of surgical processes. Additionally, these membranes play an important part in reconstructive surgeries where they are used to better the healing procedure and decrease scarring.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/amniotic-membrane-market/inquire-before-buying 

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Regional Analysis

  • North America: This region held the largest amniotic membrane market share due to its entrenched healthcare potential and the existence of distinguished market players. Further, the escalated stress on substitute technologies and the acquisition of progressive technologies in the region is expected to push further market growth in the forecast period. The healthcare framework, with the escalated degree of technology progression, reinforces the demand for regenerative medicine involving amniotic membrane applications in the cure of several medical conditions. This region is the abode of several pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms diligently included in the R&D connected to regenerative medicine. The research involves the advancement of inventive commodities and therapies that comprise of amniotic membranes. 
  • Asia Pacific: This region held the fastest growth in the market due to the economic advancement of several nations in the region because of the measured surge in disposable income. Additionally, several multinational corporations are rendering sizeable funding in this region. Further, the existence of notable discontented healthcare requirements, together with the progress advancement of healthcare framework, especially in nations such as Japan and India, are crucial elements anticipated to support market growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Amniotic Membrane Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Cryopreserved, Dehydrated); By Application; By End-use; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/amniotic-membrane-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us: [email protected] 

Current Improvements

  • In April 2023, Celularity, specializing in the development of biomaterial products and cell therapies derived from placental sources, collaborated with the CH Trading Group.
  • In March 2022, Laboratories Thea signed an agreement with the Akorn Operating Company to acquire seven branded ophthalmic products, among them AcellFX (amniotic membrane for ocular surfaces). This move is aimed at enhancing their footprint in the United States.

Browse More Research Reports:

What can the Report Help you Find?

  • Who are the key companies in the amniotic membrane market?
  • What is the CAGR estimated to be calculated for the amniotic membrane market?
  • What are the key segments covered?
  • What are the key driving factors in the market?
  • What will be the market value estimated by the end of the forecast period?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the amniotic membrane market report based on product, application, end use, and region:

Amniotic Membrane, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2023 - 2032)

  • Cryopreserved
  • Dehydrated

Amniotic Membrane, Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2023 - 2032)

  • Surgical Wounds
  • Ophthalmology
  • Others

Amniotic Membrane, Lifting Capacity Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2023 - 2032)

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Research And Academic Institutes

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn twitter
Blog: https://www.polarisnewsblog.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267530/Amniotic_Membrane_Market.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research

Also from this source

Global Human Platelet Lysate Market Predicted to Reach USD 74.74 Million By 2032, With 3.9% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

Global Human Platelet Lysate Market Predicted to Reach USD 74.74 Million By 2032, With 3.9% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Human Platelet Lysate Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, ...
Global Heat Shrink Tubing and Sleeves Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 3,967.35 Million By 2032, at 7.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Global Heat Shrink Tubing and Sleeves Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 3,967.35 Million By 2032, at 7.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Heat Shrink Tubing and Sleeves Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.