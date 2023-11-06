Global Amniotic Membrane Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach USD 16.11 Billion By 2032, at 14.3% CAGR: 14.3%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Amniotic Membrane Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Cryopreserved, Dehydrated); By Application; By End-use; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global amniotic membrane market size/share was valued at USD 4.23 Billion in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 16.11 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period."

What is Amniotic Membranes? How Big is Amniotic Membrane Market Size and Share?

Overview

The amniotic membrane is a thin membrane on the interior side of the fetal placenta. It totally encompasses the embryo and restricts the amniotic cavity, which is charged by amniotic liquid. The rapidly rising demand for amniotic membrane market can be attributed to its application in several surgical processes connected to ocular surface restoration and genito urinary tract, skin, head, and neck, amongst others. Up till now, the best-studied and the most favorable applications of the amniotic membrane are ocular surface reconstruction, skin administration, and tissue engineering.

The amniotic membrane helps in wound ameliorating by prohibiting bacterial growth and lessening agony and has acquired escalated observation in recent years. This elevated consciousness has caused a growing demand for tissue-based commodities originating from the amniotic membrane, propelled by an escalation in transplant processes. This elevated consciousness has caused a sweep in the aggregate of donations, additionally advancing to the growth of the market. It detects application in several medical processes involving overhauling the conjunctiva surface, pterygium excisions, nursing surgical wounds, corneal ulcers, pressure ulcers, superscribing limbic stem cell shortage, and accompanying regenerative medicine.

Market's Key Understanding from the Report

The growing progression in stem cell and regenerative medicines, sizeable funding in R&D, and growing prevalence of surgeries carried out on the global front are composed to deploy a notable influence on the market expansion.

The amniotic membrane market segmentation is primarily based on product, application, end-use, and region.

North America dominated the largest market in 2022.

Market Growth Drivers and Trends

The tissue-dependent commodity detects sizeable application in the cure of many eye surface infections, involving cases such as ocular dystrophy, cataracts, corneal ulcers, bacterial keratitis, glaucoma, bullous keratopathy, corneal degeneration, eyelid reconstruction, and more. The amniotic membrane market size is expanding, and the worldwide escalation in the geriatric population has caused a notable escalation in ophthalmology surgeries, causing a sizeable demand for these commodities. As per the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 1 million persons are disabled by eye infections yearly. Apart from product inauguration, there is an escalating trend of cesarean deliveries in the US. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of September 2021 , the charge of low probability cesarean deliveries surged from 25.6% in 2019 to 25.9% in 2020, with an escalation witnessed across all racial and Hispanic dawning groups. Research suggests that the utilization of amniotic membrane dressing productively lessens post-cesarean segment pain and can eliminate the requirement for pain solace remedies amongst patients.

, the charge of low probability cesarean deliveries surged from 25.6% in 2019 to 25.9% in 2020, with an escalation witnessed across all racial and Hispanic dawning groups. Research suggests that the utilization of amniotic membrane dressing productively lessens post-cesarean segment pain and can eliminate the requirement for pain solace remedies amongst patients. Amniotic membrane has two key appeals, namely, as a surgical graft and as a biological dressing for curing and handling wounds. The amniotic membrane market sales are soaring as when utilized as a graft; these membranes encourage re-epithelization by behaving as an encouraging scaffold. Conforming to the rules, in June 2021 , Aminox Medical started off a consciousness crusade to highlight the value of tissue-dependent commodities in lessening the prices linked with wound healing. Especially in the cases of burn injuries, these commodities, with their anti-inflaming and anti-blemishing features, play an important role in diminishing intensified information and soreness in patients.

Prominent Players in the Market

Alliqua BioMedical Inc.

Amnio Technology, LLC

Amniox Medical Inc.

Applied Biologics LLC

Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

Katena Products, Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc.

Organogensis, Inc.

Skye Biologics, Inc.

Tissue-Tech, Inc.

Amniotic Membrane Market Outlook

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 4.83 billion Market value in 2032 USD 16.11 billion Growth rate 14.3% from 2023-2032 Base year 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032

Significant Segmental Breakdown

The cryopreserved segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on product, the cryopreserved segment accounted for the largest market share. The amniotic membrane market demand is on the rise as these are normally engaged as biological dressings to ease healing procedures. Instances of economically obtainable dehydrated amniotic membranes involve PalinGen, FloGraft, AmbioDisk, & AmnioFix. Additionally, these membranes detect substantial usage in the cure and handling of surgical injuries and openings because of their features, which involve sustaining a water-repellent seal, lessening inflammatory reactions, and prohibiting disease transfer.

The surgical wounds segment held the fastest market share

Based on application, surgical wounds held the fastest market share. The amniotic membrane market includes the growth in the magnitude of surgical processes. Additionally, these membranes play an important part in reconstructive surgeries where they are used to better the healing procedure and decrease scarring.

Regional Analysis

North America : This region held the largest amniotic membrane market share due to its entrenched healthcare potential and the existence of distinguished market players. Further, the escalated stress on substitute technologies and the acquisition of progressive technologies in the region is expected to push further market growth in the forecast period. The healthcare framework, with the escalated degree of technology progression, reinforces the demand for regenerative medicine involving amniotic membrane applications in the cure of several medical conditions. This region is the abode of several pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms diligently included in the R&D connected to regenerative medicine. The research involves the advancement of inventive commodities and therapies that comprise of amniotic membranes.

: This region held the largest amniotic membrane market share due to its entrenched healthcare potential and the existence of distinguished market players. Further, the escalated stress on substitute technologies and the acquisition of progressive technologies in the region is expected to push further market growth in the forecast period. The healthcare framework, with the escalated degree of technology progression, reinforces the demand for regenerative medicine involving amniotic membrane applications in the cure of several medical conditions. This region is the abode of several pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms diligently included in the R&D connected to regenerative medicine. The research involves the advancement of inventive commodities and therapies that comprise of amniotic membranes. Asia Pacific : This region held the fastest growth in the market due to the economic advancement of several nations in the region because of the measured surge in disposable income. Additionally, several multinational corporations are rendering sizeable funding in this region. Further, the existence of notable discontented healthcare requirements, together with the progress advancement of healthcare framework, especially in nations such as Japan and India , are crucial elements anticipated to support market growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Amniotic Membrane Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Cryopreserved, Dehydrated); By Application; By End-use; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/amniotic-membrane-market

Current Improvements

In April 2023, Celularity, specializing in the development of biomaterial products and cell therapies derived from placental sources, collaborated with the CH Trading Group.

In March 2022 , Laboratories Thea signed an agreement with the Akorn Operating Company to acquire seven branded ophthalmic products, among them AcellFX (amniotic membrane for ocular surfaces). This move is aimed at enhancing their footprint in the United States .

