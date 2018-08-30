LONDON, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Amusement Park







Amusement parks comprise various fairground rides, games, shows, and other types of entertainment that cater to different age groups.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Amusement Park Market will register a CAGR of 8.2% by 2022. However, the market's year on year growth rate will gradually decrease over the next few years.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global amusement park market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from various sources including tickets, hospitality, merchandising, and others.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, global amusement park market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Cedar Fair Entertainment Company



• Comcast



• The Walt Disney Company



• Merlin Entertainments



• SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment







Market driver



• Rise in number of baby-boomer visitors



Market challenge



• Seasonal nature of the industry



Market trend



• Introduction of virtual theme parks



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







