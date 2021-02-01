Global Amusement Parks Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow from $51.67 Billion in 2020 to $63.89 Billion in 2021 - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global amusement parks market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the amusement parks market include Disney Parks and Resorts; Merlin Entertainment; Universal Studios; Six Flags Entertainment and Oct parks China.



The global amusement parks market is expected to grow from $51.67 billion in 2020 to $63.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $89.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



The amusement parks and arcades market consists of sales of amusement parks and arcades entertainments and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusement parks and arcades. The amusement parks and arcades market also includes sales of amusement arcades such as family fun centres, pinball arcades and amusement device parlors. This market includes sales of entry fees and ticket sales for rides, games, food and beverages, merchandise goods, and hotels and resorts.



However, this market excludes sales of exclusive restaurants such as fast food chains operating within the amusement parks. Amusement and theme park companies operate mechanical rides, water rides, water games (includes both spectator sports and crowd engagement games), events, games, shows, themed exhibits, refreshment stands and other visitor attractions for entertainment. The amusement parks market is segmented into theme parks; water parks and amusement arcades.



North America was the largest region in the global amusement parks market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global amusement parks market. Africa was the smallest region in the global amusement parks market.



Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to enhance customer experience. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions. For instance, Plopsaland De Panne in De Panne, Belgium has a new virtual reality wooden roller coaster called Heidi the Ride, which can reach speeds of more than 43 mph.



Amusement park SeaWorld has started operating a new Kraken Virtual Reality Roller Coaster in Orlando. The Weave Breaker coaster brings the reality of jet skiing in an amusement park. Universal Studios have The Walking Dead mazes with augmented reality elements.



Coronavirus Pandemic: The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the amusement parks market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns and restricted domestic and international travel limiting the need for services offered by these establishments. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



Increasing Use Of Social Media: Increasing use of social media and access to mass media is positively influencing the amusement parks market. Visitors in amusements facilities such as amusement parks like sharing their experiences, photographs and videos on social media platforms which helps other people know the experiences offered by the amusement parks.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Amusement Parks Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Amusement Parks Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Amusement Parks Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Amusement Parks Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Amusement Parks Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Amusement Parks



9. Amusement Parks Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Amusement Parks Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Amusement Parks Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Amusement Parks Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Amusement Parks Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Amusement Parks Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Amusement Parks Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Theme Parks

Water Parks

Amusement Arcades

11.2. Global Amusement Parks Market, Segmentation by Revenue Source, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Tickets

Merchandise

Food and Beverages

Hotels & Resorts

Others

11.3. Global Amusement Parks Market, Segmentation by Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11.4. Global Amusement Parks Market, Segmentation by Visitors' Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Male

Female

12. Amusement Parks Market Metrics

12.1. Amusement Parks Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Amusement Parks Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4lj184

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

