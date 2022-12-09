Global Amusement Parks Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amusement Parks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global amusement parks market size reached US$ 48.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 65.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.08% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Amusement parks refer to open-air recreational and entertainment zones that are based on fictional characters and themes. They are commercially operated extensions to fairs and picnic gardens and cater to individuals of all age groups.

They offer various amusement facilities, such as mechanical rides, water parks, theme parks, arcades, casinos, sports betting facilities, hotels, resorts and refreshment zones. They may also offer immersive cinematic experiences with high-definition (HD) music and light shows and theatrical plays that are enjoyed by both children and adults alike.



Rapid urbanization, along with significant growth in the travel and tourism industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the availability of innovative rides, accommodation facilities and official merchandise in the amusement parks is also providing a boost to the market growth. For expanding their reach, park owners are offering numerous adventurous and fascinating experiences through theme-based attractions, such as foods, beverages, clothes and goodies.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of technologically advanced solutions, such as hydraulics, pneumatics, animatronics and the Internet-of-Things (IoT), is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These solutions aid in tracking and monitoring all activities in the park and offering interactive experiences to the visitor through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies.

Other factors, including rising disposable incomes and consumer expenditure capacities on entertainment, along with increasing investments in themed amusement parks and the development of 4D rides and giant roller coasters and rides, are expected to drive the market further. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the market growth has been impacted and is expected to recover in the short-term. This can be attributed to the social distancing norms established in numerous countries.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ardent Leisure Group, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Chimelong Group Co. Ltd., Comcast Corporation, Fantawild Holdings Inc. (Shenzhen Huaqiang Holdings Ltd.), IMG Worlds of Adventure, Merlin Entertainments (The Blackstone Group), SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Inc., Warner Media LLC and The Walt Disney Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global amusement parks market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global amusement parks market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rides?

What is the breakup of the market based on the revenue source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global amusement parks market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Amusement Parks Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Rides

6.1 Mechanical Rides

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Water Rides

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Revenue Source

7.1 Ticket

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Food and Beverage

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Merchandise

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Hotels/Resorts

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Age Group

8.1 Up to 18 Years

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 19 to 35 Years

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 36 to 50 Years

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 51 to 65 Years

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 More than 65 Years

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Ardent Leisure Group

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Chimelong Group Co. Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Comcast Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Fantawild Holdings Inc. (Shenzhen Huaqiang Holdings Ltd.)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 IMG Worlds of Adventure

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Merlin Entertainments (The Blackstone Group)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Warner Media LLC

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 The Walt Disney Company

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whqvdh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets