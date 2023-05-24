Global Amusement Parks Market Report 2023: Increasing use of Social Media and Access to Mass Media Positively Influences Growth

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global amusement parks market grew from $67.16 billion in 2022 to $106.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.7%. The amusement parks market is expected to grow to $122.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Major companies in the amusement parks market include The Walt Disney Company, Oriental Land Company Ltd., Maruhan, OCT Amusement park, Vail Resorts, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Merlin Entertainment Plc, Fantawild, Chimelong, and Delaware North.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

An amusement park is a large outdoor area where people can entertain themselves with various rides, games, and other events. Amusement parks help bring out smiles and joy to people of all ages. Theme and amusement parks have a great sense of community and happiness that is unique and hard to replicate with anything else.



The main types of amusement parks are theme parks, water parks, and amusement arcades. A theme park is a type of amusement park in which the landscaping, buildings, and attractions are based on one or more specific themes, such as jungle wildlife, fairy tales, or the Old West. The various sources of revenue include tickets, merchandise, food and beverages, hotels and resorts, and others. Men and females of different age groups such as those below 25 years, 25 to 39 years, 40 to 59 years, 60 to 74 years, 75 years, and above are the visitors of the amusement parks.



Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to enhance customer experience. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer-generated environment that can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions.

For instance, Plopsaland De Panne in De Panne, Belgium has a new virtual reality wooden roller coaster called Heidi the Ride, which can reach speeds of more than 43 mph. Amusement park SeaWorld has started operating a new Kraken Virtual Reality Roller Coaster in Orlando. The Weave Breaker coaster brings the reality of jet skiing in an amusement park. Universal Studios have The Walking Dead mazes with augmented reality elements.



North America was the largest region in the amusement parks market in 2022. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the amusement parks market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the amusement parks market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



Increasing the use of social media and access to mass media is positively influencing the amusement park market. Visitors in amusement facilities such as amusement parks like sharing their experiences, photographs, and videos on social media platforms which helps other people know about the experiences offered by the amusement parks.

According to a study conducted by Visa, a cards and payment company, 73% of Asians check in online while on a holiday, and as many as 71% of people share their experiences on social media sites. Social media is the most effective marketing tool for amusement parks to acquire new customers. Extensive use of social media is expected to drive the amusement parks market going forward.



The amusement parks and arcades market includes revenues earned by entities by operating amusement parks with roller coasters, water slides, and other amusement rides, and provide outdoor entertainment services. The amusement parks and arcade market also includes sales of amusement arcades such as family fun centers, pinball arcades, and amusement device parlors.

This market includes sales of entry fees and ticket sales for rides, games, food and beverages, merchandise goods, and hotels and resorts. However, this market excludes sales of exclusive restaurants such as fast-food chains operating within amusement parks.

Amusement and theme park companies operate mechanical rides, water rides, water games (including spectator sports and crowd engagement games), events, games, shows, themed exhibits, refreshment stands, and other visitor attractions for entertainment. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Amusement Parks Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Amusement Parks Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Amusement Parks Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Amusement Parks Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Amusement Parks Market Trends And Strategies



8. Amusement Parks Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Amusement Parks Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Amusement Parks Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Amusement Parks Market



9. Amusement Parks Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Amusement Parks Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Amusement Parks Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Amusement Parks Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Amusement Parks Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Amusement Parks Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Amusement Parks Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Theme Parks

Water Parks

Amusement Arcades

11.2. Global Amusement Parks Market, Segmentation By Revenue Source, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Tickets

Merchandise

Food and Beverages

Hotels & Resorts

Other Revenue Sources

11.3. Global Amusement Parks Market, Segmentation By Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Below 25 Years

25 to 39 Years

40 to 59 Years

60 to 74 Years

75 Years and Above

11.4. Global Amusement Parks Market, Segmentation By Visitors' Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Male

Female

12. Amusement Parks Market Metrics

12.1. Amusement Parks Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Amusement Parks Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d9c1w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets