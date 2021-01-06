Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Markets, 2017-2019 & 2020-2030 - Epidemiology, Outlook, Approved Therapies

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the ALS , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the ALS market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Prevalent Population of Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Gender-specific Distribution of Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Type-specific Distribution of Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Mutation-specific Distribution of Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Site of Onset of Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Age-specific Distribution of ALS in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market Outlook



Currently, there is no cure for ALS and no effective treatment to halt or reverse, the progression of the disease. The treatment landscape of ALS includes multidisciplinary care, such as physical therapy, speech therapy, dietary counselling, heat or whirlpool therapy and others. Moreover, there are four drugs approved by the US FDA to treat ALS, namely Riluzole, Nuedexta, Radicava, and Tiglutik. Medications are also prescribed to help manage symptoms of ALS, including pain, muscle cramps, stiffness, excess saliva and phlegm, and the pseudobulbar affect (involuntary or uncontrollable episodes of crying and/or laughing, or other emotional displays). Drugs also are available to help individuals with pain, depression, sleep disturbances, and constipation.



Pain relievers or muscle relaxants such as baclofen (Gablofen, Kemstro, Lioresal) or diazepam (Diastat, Valium) can help ease cramps. Often conservative treatment is used with physical therapy, stretching, and proactive management of pressure sores. Opioids are commonly used for pain relief in people with ALS. Although opiates have a side effect of respiratory depression at high doses, at lower doses they may decrease air hunger without much effect on overall lifespan. Evidence-based treatments for depression or anxiety in people with ALS specifically are lacking, and mood changes are treated with standard treatments, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) are often also used.



Most treatments for ALS involve managing the symptoms of the disease as it worsens. Physical therapy and special equipment can enhance an individual's independence and safety throughout ALS. Gentle, low-impact aerobic exercise such as walking, swimming, and stationary bicycling can strengthen unaffected muscles, improve cardiovascular health, and help people fight fatigue and depression. Occupational therapists can suggest devices such as ramps, braces, walkers, and wheelchairs that help individuals conserve energy and remain mobile.



Speech therapy and communication training are also given to maintain verbal communication skills as possible. Communication training also includes non-verbal techniques. Some people with ALS may choose to use voice banking while they are still able to speak as a process of storing their voice for future use in computer-based speech synthesizers. Further, nutritional counseling is to promote good nutrition and recommend other dietary options when swallowing becomes difficult.



Additionally, there are also a variety of tools and mechanical devices that can help with ALS such as splints, reach extenders, and grab-bars. Breathing support such as noninvasive ventilation (NIV) is also used during shortness of breath during physical activity and difficulty breathing at night or when lying down. NIV refers to breathing support that is usually delivered through a mask over the nose and/or mouth. As the disease progresses and muscles weaken further, individuals may consider forms of mechanical ventilation (respirators) in which a machine inflates and deflates the lungs.



