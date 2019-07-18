Global Analysis of Can and Coil Coatings Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This research study analyzes the penetration of can and coil coatings in various applications across the globe. This global deliverable covers 4 key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and rest of the World (ROW) markets; regional analysis is presented at the segment level to illustrate the regional dynamics and opportunities for can and coil coatings across applications.

The study analyzes can and coil coatings in two separate segments as the markets are fairly different from many aspects. The levels of penetration of coil coatings in various applications have also been analyzed. The study analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenues based on the average prices of products in the marketplace. It also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected CAGR at which the respective application segments are likely to grow.The study bases the forecast on various drivers and restraints along with regional, product, and technology trends in the marketplace. In addition to this, the market also analyzes the key market participants and the key competitive factors that are critical for participants to gain a strong foothold in the market. To assess the current size of can and coil coatings market and to evaluate its future potential, key growth opportunities and restraining factors are taken into consideration. Price variations and factors impacting the prices of the two types of coatings based on the adoption of various chemistries in various applications have been analyzed in the study.

The research service is primarily segmented into can and coil coatings. Coil coatings are often referred to as precoated metals, as these coatings are applied on metal sheets even before the component is processed. The coil coatings market is primarily segmented based on key applications such as building and construction (B&C), automotive, appliances, furniture, packaging, and other smaller applications. The market is further analyzed by various types of chemistries that include polyesters, silicone-modified polyesters, fluoropolymers, epoxy, polyurethanes, alkyds, and acrylics. Within these chemistries, various types of polyesters and fluoropolymers such as super durable polyesters and PVDF have been discussed. In addition to this, the penetration of solvent- and water-borne technologies within the coil coating landscape has been analyzed.

The can coatings market is primarily segmented based on key applications such as beverage cans, food cans, aerosol, and general line cans along with crowns, caps, and closures. The market is further analyzed by various types of chemistries that include epoxy, polyesters, acrylics, polyolefins, phenolics, and vinyl resins. Within these chemistries, various types of epoxies such as BPA-NI–based formulations have been discussed. In addition to this, the penetration of solvent- and water-borne and powder and radiation cure technologies within the can coating landscape has been analyzed.

