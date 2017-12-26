Global Analysis of Infotainment and HMI Strategy for Mass Market OEMs, 2017

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass Market OEMs are Offering Value-for-money Solutions to Entice the Consumer





The automotive industry is reliant on the infotainment market, as HMI plays a key role in the interaction between users and the vehicle. Key HMI technologies that dominate the mass market include large touchscreen interfaces with touch gestures, hybrid instrument clusters and connected navigation to name a few. Although availability of advanced HMI solutions such as air gestures and HUDs are restricted to luxury OEMs, mass market OEMs are offering value for money solutions to entice customers. The study includes OEM's current infotainment; multimedia features, output and input HMI are benchmarked across selected models in their range.



The flagship from each OEM's portfolio is analysed and their features are listed out. Major HMI trends are analysed along with their advantages, suppliers and OEM adopting the specific technology. Highlights of the market participant's connected services are discussed along with the services offered by each OEM.



The onset of autonomous cars is set to usher in a new chapter for infotainment and connected services. As drivers have reduced responsibilities and are free to use infotainment services, increasing the role of infotainment in the automobile. OEMs are investing in infotainment and HMI to ensure a smooth transition to an autonomous future.



HMI solutions are taking centre stage as OEMs are looking at converging industries to bring solutions such as augmented reality, virtual assistants, and biometrics. User interface share the limelight with other HMI; as a seamless experience with minimal lag is key to ensuring user satisfaction. A simple menu structure with minimal buttons and an intuitive interface is preferred. Find out what solutions Ford, Chevrolet, Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Mazda, Kia, Subaru and FCA in this study.



