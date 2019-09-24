Global Analysis of the Broadcast and Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Video Encoders Market, Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Encoders are commercially sold products in hardware or software form, which produce output in one compressed video format. The broadcast encoders market covers revenues for all broadcast applications of video encoders including contribution, backhaul, distribution, and digital terrestrial transmission (DTT).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816263/?utm_source=PRN

This research study does not include custom software, unbranded products, PCI cards, DSP boards, or unassembled components in the market sizing. The research study forecasts broadcast and DTT video encoders growth from 2018 to 2024.



There is a growing emphasis on bandwidth savings and video quality; major events such as the 2020 Olympics and the push for replacements or upgrades of encoding equipment for broadcast will drive the revenue growth in the market.However, rising competition from direct-to-consumer and over-the-top based workflows, growing use of virtualized encoder solutions, and slow adoption of advanced video formats and resolutions will slow down the market growth in the forecast period.



This research includes regional revenue and trend analysis as well as growth forecasts for NALA, EMEA, and APAC. Technology trends, pricing analysis, and a market overview for the broadcast and DTT video encoders market are included in this study. For this research study, the analyst splits the market into three use cases/segments of broadcast encoders: contribution, backhaul and distribution, and DTT. Each use case/segment includes an overall discussion of revenue and forecast as well as regional analysis and vendor segment share. This broadcast and DTT video encoders study includes vendor market share and a competitive landscape. Vendors covered in this research study include Adtec Digital, ATEME, Cisco Systems (Synamedia), International Datacasting Corporation, ARRIS, MediaKind, Fujitsu, Harmonic Inc., Media Excel, NTT, Omid Technologies, Intopix, Evertz, Streambox, Telairity (VITEC), Nevion, and SAPEC. Most of the vendors are profiled in the competitive landscape section while some smaller vendors are listed as "Others". The last part of this research study focuses on growth opportunities for the market, strategic imperatives for success and growth, and predictions for the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816263/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

