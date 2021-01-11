Global Analysis of the Fast-Evolving, High-Growth Food Safety Testing Market to 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Safety Testing Market (by Contaminants, Pathogens, Type of Food Tested, Technology/Method, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Company Profiles - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food safety testing market is predicted to reach nearly US$ 27 Billion by 2026, owing to continual increase in number of food-borne disease outbreaks, increasingly stringent regulations on food safety, globalization of food trade, sustained number of food recalls, among others. Food safety is an important consideration for everyone in the food chain, from producers, suppliers, and vendors right through to the consumer. Food contamination now-a-days is quickly becoming a worldwide issue, that is raising the concern for adequate food safety testing methods and procedures. Food safety is threatened by microbial pathogens, viruses, toxins, genetically modified organism content, pesticides, food allergens and others. Food-related queries and complaints are continuously rising with time, which reflects a growing concern of government authorities and consumers. These reasons put a huge pressure on food companies to ensure food safety.

The COVID-19 disease has infected over 78.3 Million people worldwide. The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on societies and economies around the world cannot be understated. COVID-19 has caused disruptions to the food supply chains around the world and raised concerns about food security. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the globe are demanding safer food for consumption as a precautionary measure. Thus, with rising demand for safer food, the food safety testing market is expected to propel in coming years.

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth global food safety testing market.



This report has been analyzed from 11 viewpoints:



1. Global - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast (2008 - 2026)

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Food Safety Testing Market

3. Global - Food Safety Testing Market Share and Forecast (2010 - 2026)

4. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Contaminant (2010 - 2026)

5. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Pathogen (2010 - 2026)

6. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Food Type (2015 - 2026)

7. Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - Regional Analysis (2013 - 2026)

8. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Method / Technology (2012 - 2026)

9. Global Food Safety Testing Market - Major Acquisitions (2004 - 2019)

10. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - Key Players Analysis

11. Global Food Safety Testing Market - Growth Drivers and Challenges



By Contaminants - Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast



1. Pathogens

2. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

3. Toxins

4. Pesticides

5. Other (Food Allergens and Chemical Residues)



By Pathogens - Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast



1. Salmonella

2. E-Coli

3. Listeria

4. Campylobacter

5. Others



By Food Type - Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast



1. Meat and Poultry

2. Dairy and Dairy Products

3. Processed Food

4. Fruits and Vegetables

5. Others (Cereals, Grains and Sauce)



By Region - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast



1. North America

2. Central and South America

3. Western Europe

4. Eastern Europe

5. Japan

6. China

7. Rest of Asia Pacific

8. Middle East and Africa



By Method / Technology - Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast



1. Traditional Microbiology

2. Immunodiagnostics

3. Molecular Diagnostics

4. Analytical Chemistry



Global Food Safety Testing Market - Company Profiles



1. Agilent Technologies

2. bioMerieux SA

3. DuPont

4. 3M

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

6. Bio-Rad

7. SGS SA

8. Eurofins

9. Intertek

10. Bureau Veritas

11. Neogen Corporation





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7f97p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

