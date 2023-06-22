Global Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Industry Report 2023: Focus on Initial Systems, Aftermarket Components & Consumables, and Service Revenues

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2023 Global Assessment Report: The Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes market sizing for 2022, forecasts through 2027, and features detailed market data segmentations, competitive landscape analysis, and growth rates for 83 instrument categories.

This report provides detailed data on every major life science and analytical instrument technology in the industry, enabling you and your staff to make accurate evaluations and informed decisions. Numerous vendors, distributors and investors will reference this report over the coming years as the most comprehensive and accurate source of information on the instrument industry and specific technology markets.

An index of leading life science and analytical instrument suppliers has been compiled and included in this report, allowing you to find out the true strength of competitors. Information on the companies profiled includes annual corporate and instrument sales, business descriptions, growth strategies, a brief history, and key financial ratios. Also included are lab counts by region and industry.

Each instrument or technique has its own chapter, covering:

An overview of the technology and its sub-product categories

Analysis of key market dynamics

Market segmentation by product type (including initial systems, aftermarket components & consumables, and service revenues)

Estimated global unit shipments (new and used)

Market demand by industry and function

Market demand and growth by application sector

Market demand by country, region, and growth by region

Vendor market share and sub-product market participation

Recent market and business developments (new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, etc.)

The following is a detailed list of instruments/techniques covered in this report:



Chromatography

Analytical HPLC

Preparative HPLC

Clinical HPLC (HbA1c)

Gas Chromatography

Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography

Ion Chromatography

Flash Chromatography

Thin Layer Chromatography

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

Life Science Instrumentation

DNA Sequencing

PCR

Microarrays

Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrophoresis

SPR and Label-Free Detection

Flow Cytometry

High Content Analysis/Cell Imaging

Electrophysiology

Automated Synthesizers

In Vivo Animal Imaging

Cell Counters

Mass Spectrometry

Quadrupole LC/MS

GC-MS

FT-MS and Ion Trap LC/MS

Time of Flight LC/MS

MADLI-TOF

Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry

Portable and In-Field Mass Spectrometry

Ion Mobility Spectrometry

Molecular Spectroscopy

UV-Vis

Ellipsometry

Density, Refractometry, & Polarimetry

Color Measurement

Fluorescence & Luminescence

Near Infrared

Infrared

Raman

NMR

CFA & Discrete Analyzers

Atomic Spectroscopy

Atomic Absorption

Arc/Spark OES

ICP - OES

ICP-MS

XRD

XRF

Elemental Analyzers

TOC and Other Sum Parameters

Surface Science

Electron Microscopy

Confocal and Advanced Microscopy

Optical Microscopy

Scanning Probe Microscopy

Surface Analyzers

Materials Characterization

Calorimetry

Particle Characterization

Petroleum Analyzers

Physical Testing

Thermal Analyzers

Rheometry & Viscometry

Lab Automation & Informatics

Microplate Readers

Liquid Handling

Laboratory Robotics

Multiplex & HT/Single-Plex ELISA

LIMS, ELN, SDMS

Bioinformatics & Cheminformatics

Sample Preparation Techniques

Extraction Techniques

Lab Centrifuges

Microwave Assisted Chemistry

Concentrators and Evaporators

Nucleic Acid Preparation

Cell Separation

Sonicators

Shakers & Stirrers

Lab Equipment

Electrochemistry

Laboratory Balances

Dissolution Testing

Transfection

Fume Hoods

Biological Safety Cabinets

Lab Incubators

Fermentors/Bioreactors

Water Purification

Gas Generators

Lab Washers

