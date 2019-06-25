Global Analytical Instrumentation Market 2019: Production and Utilization will Continue to Drive the Analytical Instrumentation Market

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outlook of Global Analytical Instrumentation Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analytical instrumentation market will be primarily driven by the customer need for efficient analyzers that simplify the analytical process, allow them to store and access data, and improve productivity. In order to win market share, the focus of the manufacturers will be on meeting customer needs.

Key Predictions for 2019:

Automation will continue to be the key in the world of analytical equipment. Extensive sample preparation and frequent maintenance challenges will be significantly removed from the process.

A common data platform to store, access, and compare data and use cases of years and years of laboratory analysis will boost the productivity of the analytical processes efficiently.

Complete package solutions with equipment, deployment strategy, regulatory adherence guide, and more will be offered by analytical equipment manufacturers.

The western rim of the Pacific Ocean, the Indochina Peninsula, the Pacific Islands, and Central Asia and other industrial applications, defense, homeland security, power generation, iron and steel, pulp and paper, electronics, and semiconductors)

Research Scope



Products included in analytical instrumentation

Chromatography:

Gas Chromatographs (Laboratory and Process)

Liquid Chromatographs (Laboratory)

Ion Chromatographs (Laboratory)

Molecular Analysis Spectroscopy:

Infrared Spectrometer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)

Ultraviolet-visible Spectrometer (Laboratory and Process)

Raman Spectrometer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)

Tunable Diode Laser Spectroscopy (TDLS)

Analyzer Elemental Analysis Spectroscopy:

Atomic Absorption Spectrometer

Atomic Emission Spectrometer

Inductively Coupled Plasma Spectrometer

Mass Spectrometry:

Single Quadrupole LC-MS

Tandem LC-MS

GC-MS

TOF LC-MS

MALDI-TOF MS

ICP-MS

Portable MS

Analytical Microscopes:

Optical Microscopes

Electron Microscopes

Scanning Probe Microscopes

Gas Analyzers:

Zirconia Analyzer

NDIR Analyzer

Paramagnetic Analyzer

Electrochemical Analyzer

Flame Ionization Detector

Thermal Conductivity Analyzer

Chemiluminescence Analyzer

Trace Oxygen Analyzer

Liquid Analyzers:

Conductivity Analyzer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)

Total Organic Carbon (TOC ) Analyzer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)

pH / Dissolved Oxygen Analyzer (pH/ORP) (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)

Turbidity Analyzer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)

Chlorine Analyzer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)

Analytical X-ray Instrumentation:

X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) (Laboratory and Portable)

Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (ED XRF)

Wavelength Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (WD XRF)

X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) (Portable)

Geographical Scope

North America : Canada , Mexico , and the United States

: , , and Europe : Western Europe , Central Europe , Russia , and Eastern Europe

: , , , and Asia-Pacific : Western rim of the Pacific Ocean, the Indochina Peninsula, the Pacific Islands, and Central Asia

: Western rim of the Pacific Ocean, the Indochina Peninsula, the Pacific Islands, and Rest of the World: Central America , South America , the Middle East , and Africa

Key End Users

Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, and Life Sciences

Government and academic research institutions and laboratories

Environmental

Industrial Sectors

Applied Markets

Life Sciences

Material Sciences

Nanotechnology

Metals and Minerals

Semiconductor

Scientific Research

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Metals and Mining

Others (includes end users such as power plants, electronics and other industrial applications, defense, homeland security, power generation, iron and steel, pulp and paper, electronics, and semiconductors)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uenvol



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

