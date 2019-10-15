Global Anatomical Models Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomical Models market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 1.5%. Anatomical Models, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 1.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$53.2 Million by the year 2025, Anatomical Models will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$227.2 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$164.1 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Anatomical Models will reach a market size of US$3.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3B Scientific GmbH; 3DIEMME srl; A. Algeo Ltd.; Adam Rouilly Ltd.; Altay Scientific Group S.r.l.; Columbia Dentoform® Teaching Solutions; Dynamic Disc Designs Corp.; Erler-Zimmer GmbH & Co. KG; frasaco GmbH; Fysiomed NV; GPI Anatomicals; KanREN, Inc.; Laerdal Medical AS; NASCO; Prodont-Holliger; Sakamoto Model Corporation; Scientific Publishing Ltd.; Shanghai Honglian Medical Tech Group; Simulaids, Inc.; Sterling Manufacturing Company; Xincheng Scientific Industries Co., Ltd.
