Global Anchoring Equipment Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $920.2 Million by 2030 - Bouncing Back of Railways to Expand Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anchoring Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Anchoring Equipment Market to Reach $920.2 Million by 2030
The global market for Anchoring Equipment estimated at US$650.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$920.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Strand Anchor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$460.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Drill Hollow Bar segment is estimated at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $151.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Anchoring Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$151.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$195.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2021
- Anchoring Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Anchoring Equipment: A Prelude
- Types of Anchors
- Outlook
- Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2022
- Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence Market Growth
- COVID-19: Challenges & Opportunities for Infrastructure Projects
- US Non-Building Infrastructure Spending YoY Growth in 2020 and 2021 (in %)
- Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
- Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040
- Factors Driving Future Growth
- Sustainable Infrastructure & Renewable Energy Projects Remain Bright Spots for Global Infrastructure Sector
- Recent Industry Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Bouncing Back of Railways in Post-COVID-19 Era to Expand Growth Opportunities
- A Snapshot of Select Upcoming Metro Rail Projects
- Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025
- A Core Vertical in Transportation Industry, Railways Records Losses in 2020
- Critical Importance of Anchor Systems in Bridge Construction
- World Bridge Construction Spending (in %) by Bridge Type: 2021
- World Bridge Construction Spending (in %) by Application: 2021
- Road and Highway Infrastructure Projects to Push Demand
- Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the Highest for Roadways Promises to Expand Budget Outlays for Highways and Transport Development : Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Trillion)
- Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities: Length of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the Year 2020
- Anchors Remain a Utility in Underground Construction Projects
- Reinforcing Underground Mining Terrains Using Anchor Systems with Pointed Thread
- Favorable Mining Industry Outlook to Drive Gains
- Global Investments in Mining Projects by Region: 2020
- Global Mining Project Development by Region
- Top Countries for Mining Project Development: 2020
- Anchoring Systems Ensure Strong Foundation for Wind-Led Energy Revolution
- Key Properties of Tower & Ground Anchor Bolts
- Carbon Neutrality Goal Requires Stakeholders to Fast-Track Wind Installations & Unlock Potential of Wind Energy
- Global New Wind Installations in GW: 2020-2030
- Global New Wind Installations Breakdown by Region: 2020
- Europe: Anchoring Equipment to Enjoy Strong Headwinds from Wind Installations
- Sophisticated Anchoring Systems to Expedite Offshore Wind Energy Installations
- Anchor Systems Enjoy Traction in Hydroelectric Projects
- World Installed Hydropower Capacity (in GW) for Years 2020 through 2025
- World Installed Hydropower Capacity (in %) by Project Type: 2020
- Age of Smart Anchors
- Innovations in Anchoring Equipment
- Urbanization and Ensuing Need for Public Infrastructure to Drive Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 30 Featured)
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- SRG Global
- DYWIDAG-Systems International Group
- thyssenkrupp Infrastructure GmbH
- BBR VT International Limited
