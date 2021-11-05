Global and China Automotive Cockpit Multi and Dual Display Markets Report 2021 Featuring 18 Tier 1 Suppliers and 9 OEMs

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Automotive Cockpit Multi and Dual Display Trend Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021 H1, the sales of vehicle models with console multi and dual display surged by 61% and 155% on a like-on-like basis, respectively

The Automotive Cockpit Multi and Dual Display Trend Report, 2021 combs through the passenger car models with console multi and dual displays during 2020-2021H1, and discusses the relationship between chip, display and system.

In 2021H1, a total of 136 auto brands were scrambling for the Chinese passenger car market. In the fairly fierce competition, Chinese and foreign brands kept updating their products from within.

On the face of it, users can directly see how in-vehicle screens are deployed and how many they are. In a connotative view, cockpit software systems implement new hardware and software architectures via high-performance computing chips, thus providing better user experience in actual use. Quite a few automakers make in-depth improvements based on intelligent cockpits, and accelerate the roll-out of models that pack integrated displays, multi-screen displays, and one-chip, multi-screen, dual-system solutions.

In the case of cockpit dual display, several auto brands including Chinese, German, American and Korean ones have launched their mass-produced models that carry dual/triple displays on market during 2020-2021H1.

In 2021H1, the sales of models with console multi and dual displays surged by 61% and 155% on a like-on-like basis, respectively.

Challenges and Trends

Multi-screen and dual displays provide substantially better occupant experience in multiple aspects: in usability, both displays improve the interaction efficiency between people and vehicles to some extent and make it cheaper for users to obtain vehicle information and functions; in scalability, both of them expand the information load capacity of a cockpit and add more driving information and entertainment content.

Meanwhile, the upgrade of current cockpit industry chain technologies including chip, operating system, cockpit domain controller and display will leave more scope for OEMs to conceive and implement multi-screen and dual displays, helping to reshape cockpits technologically.

As concerns whether it is necessary to introduce multi-screen/dual display or one-chip, multi-display, multi-system solution into a car or not, automakers need to take into account a combination of factors such as product orientation, user needs, R&D costs and competitive pattern.

As for cockpit interior structure, it is not the use or re-layout of displays that poses technical and cost challenges to OEMs, but how to improve user experience with multi-screen/dual displays of limited number and size, that are introduced into a cockpit based on redesigned software and hardware architecture, in an age of intelligent cockpits. This is really worth OEMs thinking about.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Development Trends of Center Console Display for Intelligent Cockpit

1.1 Overview of Vehicle Center Console Display

1.2 Classification of Cockpit Display Solutions

1.3 Industry Chain Map of Vehicle Center Console Display

1.4 Typical Products of Cockpit Chip Vendors

1.5 Overview of Cockpit Display Solution

1.6 Development Trends of Cockpit



2 Status Quo of Console Multi-screen Display/Cockpit Dual Display Enabled Vehicle Models Market

2.1 New Models with Multi-screen/Dual Displays

2.1.1 Launch Time of Some Vehicle Models with Console Multi-screen Display/Cockpit Dual Display, 2020-2021H1: Console Multi-screen Display

2.1.2 Launch Time of Some Vehicle Models with Console Multi-screen Display/Cockpit Dual Display, 2020-2021H1: Cockpit Dual Display

2.2 Sales Data of Console Multi-screen Display Market

2.2.1 Installation Rate of Console Multi-screen Displays, 2016-2021H1

2.2.2 Sales of Console Multi-screen Display Enabled Models and Growth Rate, 2016-2021H1

2.2.3 Sales Structure of Console Multi-screen Display Enabled Vehicle Models by Price, 2016-2021H1

2.2.4 Sales of Console Multi-screen Display Enabled Vehicle Models by Brand, 2021H1

2.2.5 Sales of Console Multi-screen Display Enabled Vehicle Models by Model, 2021H1

2.3 Sales Data of Cockpit Dual Display Market

2.3.1 Installation Rate of Cockpit Dual Displays, 2016-2021H1

2.3.2 Sales of Cockpit Dual Display Enabled Models and Growth Rate, 2016-2021H1

2.3.3 Sales Structure of Cockpit Dual Display Enabled Vehicle Models by Price, 2016-2021H1

2.3.4 Sales of Cockpit Dual Display Enabled Vehicle Models by Brand, 2021H1

2.3.5 Sales of Cockpit Dual Display Enabled Vehicle Models by Model, 2021H1



3 OEMs' Layout of Console Multi and Dual Display

3.1 BAIC (BEIJING, ARCFOX)

3.1.1 Overview of BAIC's Layout

3.1.2 BAIC Multi and Dual Display Solution: Applied Models

3.2 Great Wall Motor (WEY, TANK, ORA)

3.3 Chery (Chery, EXEED, JETOUR)

3.4 GAC (Trumpchi, Aion)

3.5 FAW (Hongqi, Besturn)

3.6 Changan Auto

3.7 Mercedes-Benz

3.8 Hyundai

3.9 Ford

3.10 Other Typical Models: Multi and Dual Display



4 Console Multi and Dual Display Solutions of Tier 1 Suppliers

4.1 Huawei

4.2 Foryou

4.3 SemiDrive Technology

4.4 Wuhan KOTEI Informatics

4.5 NOBO Automotive Systems

4.6 HASCO

4.7 Desay SV

4.8 Neusoft

4.9 Joyson Electronics

4.10 Harman

4.11 Visteon

4.12 Faurecia

4.13 MARELLI

4.14 Aptiv

4.15 Bosch

4.16 Continental

4.17 Denso

4.18 Panasonic

4.19 Comparison of Typical Chinese Multi and Dual Display Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uccyho

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

