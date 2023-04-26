Global and China Automotive Cockpit SoC Research Report 2023: For Cockpit and Driving Integration, Cockpit SoC is Evolving Towards Central Compute SoC

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Cockpit SoC Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the trend for cockpit and driving integration, cockpit SoC is evolving towards central compute SoC.



As intelligent driving technology matures, intelligent cockpits play an ever bigger part, and cockpit and driving integration becomes a development trend. In the fusion of cockpit, intelligent driving, power, chassis, and body domains, the functions of some domains can be integrated into a high-performance computing unit first, then more functional domains can be gradually aggregated, and finally, a central computing model is created.



At present, major suppliers such as Bosch, ZF, Desay SV, EnjoyMove Technology, ThunderSoft and SemiDrive have embarked on layout of central computing platform solutions.



Aurora, Desay SV's intelligent computing platform product, integrates the Nvidia Orin, Qualcomm SA8295 and Black Sesame A1000 chip hardware, with total compute up to 2000TOPS. It also packages CPU, GPU and AI hardware by atomic operation for the sharing of compute. As for software, it integrates such core functional domains as intelligent cockpit, intelligent driving, and connected service.



Bosch's intelligent cockpit and driving fusion hardware solution combines displays (about 7 screens), cameras, microphones, and speakers of the intelligent cockpit on a single SoC, and also integrates radar, camera and other sensors required for intelligent driving. The central computing task is executed by the universal computing module in the domain control unit, and the redundancy design is based on a MCU.



In the long run, with continuous breakthroughs in chip performance and technology, when automotive EE architecture enters the age of `central computing`, cockpit and intelligent driving chips are expected to fuse, and eventually form a single high-performance chip-driven model. In current stage, Qualcomm and Nvidia among others have unveiled next-generation central computing SoC products to adapt to the booming smart car market.



At the CES 2023, Qualcomm introduced Snapdragon RideT Flex SoC, its latest SoC product divided into three levels of Mid, High and Premium, of which the most advanced Ride Flex Premium SoC, coupled with external AI accelerators, delivers the comprehensive AI compute of 2000TOPS. The Flex SoC is engineered to support mixed-criticality workloads across heterogenous compute resources, and based on supercompute SoC and service-oriented architecture (SOA) to enable digital cockpit, driver assistance, autonomous driving and telematics and other functions in distributed domain control architecture.



Moreover Qualcomm also announced that several auto brands have selected Snapdragon Ride Flex for their next-generation platform designs. The first Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC is sampling now for an expected start of production beginning in 2024.



It is conceivable that around 2025, supercompute chips will enter the pre-installation cycle, and the central compute + zonal control architecture will be in the critical phase of starting production on large scale.

The pace of replacing foreign cockpit SoCs with the homemade quickens, which are expected to be produced in quantities and mounted on cars in 2023.



Facing the huge intelligent cockpit SoC market, the new products of China's local cockpit chip vendors have offered significant improvements in recent two years. An array of homegrown cockpit SoC vendors have emerged, including Huawei, SemiDrive, Rockchip, AutoChips, SiEngine, UNISOC and Allwinner Technology, and have rolled out a range of intelligent cockpit SoC products for the low-, mid- and high-end markets, aiming at a faster pace of localization.



SemiDrive's X9 Series, an automotive-grade intelligent cockpit chip, integrates high-performance CPU, GPU and AI accelerator, as well as video processor, meeting the rising demand of new-generation automotive electronic cockpit applications for great computing power and abundant multimedia features. X9 enables `one chip supporting ten screens` (generally 3 to 4 chips are required), covering all cockpit functions such as dashboard, center console, electronic rearview mirror, entertainment, DMS, 360 surround view + APA, and speech system.



In addition to cockpit chips, SemiDrive's products also include intelligent driving, central gateways and high-performance MCUs. In 2022, the shipments of SemiDrive's four major product series totaled over one million pieces. As concerns automotive certification, SemiDrive has passed ISO 26262 functional safety production process certification, AEC-Q100 reliability certification, ISO26262 functional safety certification, and the certification by the State Cryptography Administration, becoming China's first automotive chip company to acquire the four certificates.



RK3588M, Rockchip's newest intelligent cockpit flagship chip, adopts 8nm process and integrates the octa-core CPU architecture composed of quad-core A76 and quad-core A55. It features single-screen 8K display capability, 8K video decoding and encoding, native six-screen display interfaces, 6 TOPS NPU, native 2-channel TypeC, and dual-channel 16-megapixel ISP + at least 12-channel camera, and provides multi-system software including Android, Linux and QNX (Hypervisor), with high computing power, low power consumption, strong multimedia and abundant data interfaces.



Based on ultrahigh performance computing, Rockchip RK3588M enables `one chip supporting multiple screens`, that is, a single RK3588M chip can simultaneously drive multiple screens including in-vehicle infotainment system, LCD instrument panel, electronic rearview mirror, and rear headrest screens. In addition, it also supports 360 surround view algorithm, enhanced image display, multiple audio and visual algorithms, to build a reliable intelligent network system, bringing users scientific interaction experience.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automotive Cockpit SoC

1.1 Overview of Cockpit SoC

1.2 Composition of Cockpit SoC

1.3 Design Flow of Cockpit SoC

1.4 Development History of Cockpit SoC

1.5 Comparison between Popular Cockpit SoCs (I)

1.6 Comparison between Popular Cockpit SoCs (II)

1.7 Comparison between Popular Cockpit SoCs (III)

1.8 Ranking of Cockpit SoCs by CPU Compute

1.9 Ranking of Cockpit SoCs by GPU Compute

1.10 Ranking of Cockpit SoCs by NPU Compute

1.11 Specifications of Cockpit SoC Memory

1.12 Operating Systems Supported by Cockpit SoC

1.13 Displays and Cameras Enabled by Cockpit SoC

1.14 Automotive Safety Certification of Cockpit SoC

1.15 Cockpit SoC Functional Safety Certification and Implementation Method

1.16 Major Companies' Planning for Cockpit SoC: Overseas

1.17 Major Companies' Planning for Cockpit SoC: China



2 Automotive Cockpit SoC Configuration and Strategy Analysis

2.1 Cockpit SoC Competitive Pattern

2.2 Cockpit SoC Configuration Strategies of Main OEMs

2.3 Installation of Qualcomm Cockpit SoCs in Intelligent Vehicles in China, 2022



3 Main Development Trends of Automotive Cockpit SoC

3.1 Topic 1: What Does Qualcomm 8295 Bring to the Intelligent Vehicle Market?

3.2 Topic 2: Do Server/PC Solutions Buck the Next-generation Cockpit SoC?

3.3 Topic 3: How to Realize Cockpit SoC Localization

3.4 Topic 4: What Added Value Will the Evolution of Cockpit SoC Performance Bring to Vehicles

3.5 Topic 5: How Will Cockpit SoC Develop in the Trend for Cockpit and Driving Integration



4 Foreign Cockpit SoC Companies

4.1 NXP

4.2 Texas Instruments (TI)

4.3 Renesas

4.4 Qualcomm

4.5 Intel

4.6 Samsung

4.7 NVIDIA

4.8 Telechips

4.9 AMD



5 Chinese Cockpit SoC Companies

5.1 Rockchip

5.2 SemiDrive

5.3 MediaTek

5.4 AutoChips

5.5 SiEngine Technology

5.6 Huawei Hisilicon

5.7 UNISOC

5.8 Allwinner Technology



6 Cockpit SoC Application Trends of OEMs

6.1 BYD

6.2 Tesla Cockpit SoC

6.3 BMW Cockpit SoC

6.4 Mercedes-Benz Cockpit SoC

6.5 Volkswagen Cockpit SoC

6.6 Audi Cockpit SoC

6.7 GM Cockpit SoC

6.8 Ford Cockpit SoC

6.9 Volvo Cockpit SoC

6.10 Toyota Cockpit SoC

6.11 Hyundai Cockpit SoC

6.12 Tata Cockpit SoC

6.13 Great Wall Motor Cockpit SoC

6.14 GAC Cockpit SoC

6.15 Changan Cockpit SoC

6.16 SAIC Cockpit SoC

6.17 Geely Cockpit SoC

6.18 BAIC Cockpit SoC

6.19 FAW Hongqi Cockpit SoC

6.20 Chery Cockpit SoC

6.21 Dongfeng Voyah Cockpit SoC

6.22 Li Auto Cockpit SoC

6.23 NIO Cockpit SoC

6.24 Xpeng Cockpit SoC

6.25 WM Cockpit SoC

6.26 Hozon Cockpit SoC

6.27 Human Horizons Cockpit SoC

6.28 Leapmotor Cockpit SoC

6.29 Nissan Renault

6.30 Honda

6.31 Jaguar Land Rover

