Global and China Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Operating System Report 2023: In the Past Two Years, Emerging Carmakers Prefer Diversified Cluster Operating System Solutions

Digital Instrument Cluster Operating System Report: QNX commanded 71% of the Chinese intelligent vehicle cluster operating system market

Amid the trend for the integration of digital cluster and center console displays, the requirements for SoCs and cluster operating systems are getting ever higher, especially the computing power of chips and the real-time performance of operating systems.

The main digital cluster operating systems in the automotive market include BlackBerry QNX Neutrino, Wind River VxWorks, Linux RT-Linux, Siemens Nucleus, Green Hills Integrity and FreeRTOS, among which QNX Neutrino and RT-Linux are used most widely.

According to the statistics of the publisher, QNX swept 71% of the Chinese intelligent vehicle cluster operating system market in 2022; Linux took a 26% share. Intelligent vehicles refer to passenger cars with L2 and higher-level functions.



The virtue of Blackberry lies in its kernel stability and high security level. In the trend for integrated displays, QNX Neutrino dominates the digital cluster operating system market; RT-Linux remains superior due to free of charge and open source.



Cluster operating system providers tend to cooperate with chip vendors such as Qualcomm and Renesas, and bind operating systems with specific models of chips to form comprehensive solutions. QNX Neutrino-based clusters have passed ASIL-D certification, and are equipped with optimized OpenGL-based graphics framework and GPU for multiple hardware SoCs.



Starting from 2023, cross-domain integration, for example, the integration of cockpit and autonomous driving domains, becomes available. BlackBerry QNX is developing a cross-domain integrated platform together with its partners Qualcomm and Nvidia. The hypervisor solution provided by BlackBerry QNX will run on chips, so that the chips can carry various domains.



BlackBerry QNX not only cooperates with global mainstream chip companies, but also joins hands with high-compute chip bellwethers in China. For example, its cooperation with SemiDrive has begun since 2020. In China, it has secured multiple designated projects in the fields of cockpit and autonomous driving. In addition, BlackBerry has teamed up with Rockchip, a Chinese digital cockpit chip company.

Conventional OEMs favor QNX, while the options of emerging carmakers are diversified.

QNX is still the main operating system for digital LCD clusters of conventional OEMs (BMW, Audi, Geely, Chery, etc.).

Among the new models launched in recent two years, emerging carmakers prefer diversified cluster operating system solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Status Quo of Digital Instrument Cluster Market

1.1 Overview of Digital Instrument Cluster

1.2 Digital Instrument Cluster Market Data

1.2.1 Digital Instrument Cluster Industry Structure

1.2.2 Intelligent Cockpit Digital Instrument Cluster Industry Structure

1.2.3 Competitive Pattern of China Digital Instrument Cluster Market

1.3 Market Data

1.4 Digital Instrument Cluster Products

1.4.1 Digital Instrument Cluster Integrators: Cluster Product Layout

1.4.2 Digital Instrument Cluster Products: Main Cluster Display Solutions of Tier 1 Suppliers

1.4.3 Digital Instrument Cluster Products: Features of Some Digital LCD Cluster Products

1.4.4 Digital Instrument Cluster Real-Time Operating System Solutions

1.4.5 Major Dashboard Products of Foreign Integrators

1.4.6 Major Dashboard Products of Chinese Integrators

1.5 Continental

1.6 Visteon

1.7 ID4 Motion

1.8 Full LCD Digital Clusters of Bosch

1.9 Major Cluster Products of Yazaki

1.10 Digital Dashboard of Desay SV

1.11 Digital Dashboard of Neusoft Group

1.12 Archermind

1.13 Autorock



2. Digital Instrument Cluster Operating System

2.1 Real-time Operating System

2.1.1 Overview of Real-time Operating System

2.1.2 Memory Protection for Real-time Operating Systems

2.2 Features of Digital Instrument Cluster Operating Systems

2.3 Features of Real-time Operating Systems

2.4 Major Automotive RTOS Business Models

2.5 Digital Instrument Cluster Design Software

2.5.1 Digital Dashboard Design Software: KANZI

2.5.2 Digital Dashboard Design Software: Qt

2.6 Digital Dashboard SOC Solutions

2.6.1 Infineon: Virtual Dashboard Solution

2.6.2 Renesas Electronics: 2D Dashboard

2.6.3 Renesas Electronics: All-digital Dashboard

2.6.4 Renesas Electronics: Full Graphic Dashboard / 3D Graphic Dashboard

2.6.5 TI: Jacinto 6 Solution

2.6.6 Microchip Technology: SOC Dashboard Solution

2.6.7 NXP: SOC Dashboard Solution



3. Digital Instrument Cluster Operating System Providers

3.1 Operating System-Chip-Vehicle Model Ecosystem

3.1.1 Partnership between Cluster Operating System and Chip

3.1.2 Digital Cluster Integrated as Intelligent Cockpit Hardware, Using Integrated Operating System Solution

3.1.3 Partnership between Cluster Operating System and Chip (Cockpit OS and Cluster)

3.1.4 Market Share of Cluster Operating Systems

3.2 BlackBerry QNX

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Real-Time Operating System (Neutrino RTOS)

3.2.3 Memory Protection

3.2.4 Neutrino RTOS Support Platform

3.2.5 Features of Neutrino New Version

3.2.6 Dashboard Platform

3.2.7 Neutrino Digital Instrument Cluster Installed on Changan UNI-V

3.2.8 Neutrino Digital Instrument Cluster Installed on Geely Galaxy L7

3.3 Green Hills Integrity

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Features of Integrity RTOS

3.3.3 Instrument Cluster Platform

3.3.4 Security of Integrity

3.3.5 Stability of Integrity

3.4 Siemens Nucleus

3.4.1 Overview of Nucleus RTOS

3.4.2 Nucleus ReadyStart Platform

3.4.3 Nucleus Features: Security

3.5 RT-Linux

3.6 Wind River VxWorks

3.6.1 Overview

3.6.2 VxWorks Architecture

3.6.3 VxWorks Microkernel Architecture

3.6.4 Main Automotive Partners

3.6.5 Trends in Automotive Field

3.7 FreeRTOS

3.7.1 Product Features

3.7.2 Library Categories

3.7.3 Partners

3.7.4 Business Models

3.7.5 Cooperative Products

3.8 embOS

3.9 AliOS

3.9.1 Overview

3.9.2 Application Layer Analysis

3.9.2 Operating System Architecture

3.9.3 Connecting with AR-HUD

3.9.4 Trends in Automotive Field

3.9.5 Major Customers

3.10 Harmony OS

3.10.1 Overview

3.10.2 Development History

3.10.3 Dashboard Solution Based on Harmony OS + Qt

3.10.4 Huawei Computing and Communication Architecture (CCA)

3.11 ZTE NewStart



4. Digital Instrument Cluster Application Cases

4.1 Dashboard and Operating System Solutions

4.1.1 Dashboards and Real-Time Operating Systems Used by Conventional OEMs

4.1.2 Dashboards and Real-Time Operating Systems Used by Emerging OEMs

4.2 NIO ET7

4.3 Li Auto L9

4.4 Li Auto ONE

4.5 XPeng G9

4.6 Tesla

4.7 SAIC Roewe RX5

4.8 BMW 8 Series

4.9 BMW X7

4.10 Audi A5

4.11 New Audi Q7/A8

4.12 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4.13 Cadillac CT-6

4.14 HiPhi Z

