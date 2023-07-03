Global and China Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Industry Report 2023: Amid the Evolution of E/E Architectures, the Boundary Between PCs and Vehicles will Gradually Vanish in the Zonal Era

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the disruption in the division of labor mode in the supply chain, which auto parts will be covered by OEM/ODM/EMS mode?



Consumer electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers are becoming important players in the automotive industry.



Due to the sluggish growth of the consumer electronics market, many consumer EMS providers have begun to tap the new automotive electronics (OEM) market. Top manufacturers such as Luxshare Precision, BOE, Lens Technology and Sunny Optical Technology have produced phased results.



Automotive electronics OEM/ODM/EMS: hardware OEM/ODM/EMS companies are transforming into integrated hardware solution providers, and accelerating in-depth cooperation with OEMs.



In the automotive electronics industry, the arena of hardware OEM/ODM/EMS is attracting ever more conventional consumer electronics companies who prefer an entry from domain controllers, automotive communication modules, LiDAR, AR-HUD and other high-value-added intelligent products. For example, suppliers of Apple such as Quanta Computer, Wistron, Pegatron and Luxshare Precision race to embark on automotive electronics OEM/ODM/EMS.



The OEM+EMS cooperation model is changing. Most obviously, ever more automakers become more willing to independently develop core products and technologies, especially high-added-value, highly differentiated know-how products. In this model, auto brands can concentrate more on personalized requirements, software and hardware the decoupling, and development of functional applications.



In Chinese market, Flextronics is gradually transforming from an EMS provider to a customized hardware solution provider. Flextronics implements the 'Local-to-Local' strategy and the 'Assistant Development Manufacturing (ADM)' business model. The ADM model enables automakers to partner with Flextronics at any point in the product life cycle, so as to fill the gap in the product development process. Flextronics' ADM model allows for more flexibility in OEMs' product design.



Based on the ADM model, Flextronics collaborated with Baidu Apollo to mass-produce the Apollo Computing Unit (ACU). In the cooperation, Flextronics provides Baidu with customized product development and design, testing and verification, as well as supply chain integration and optimization, production line design and large-scale manufacturing, according to advices and architecture requirements of Baidu Apollo experts.



Amid the evolution of E/E architectures, the boundary between PCs and vehicles will gradually vanish in the zonal era.



Under the zonal and central computing architecture, a vehicle computing system will be like a PC, that is, all operations will be completed by a CPU, and all applications will be executed by the CPU, perhaps together with a GPU/AI accelerator. Peripherals, interfaces and underlying software system are fixed. The underlying system is almost completely transparent to programmers who only need to develop specific applications. As with today's PCs based on Windows+CPU, software-defined vehicles can be realized.



Against this backdrop, vehicles will embody a high division of labor in the supply chain, just like smartphones and Pcs. Both OEMs and chip vendors will gain a far higher existence and even begin to replace conventional Tier1 suppliers.



Car making by ODMs: the model of 'technical architecture licensing by automakers' and 'car making by ODMs' will bring new revolutionary opportunities for the global automotive industry.



In the era of feature phones, mobile phone vendors like Motorola and Nokia all built their own factories. After the advent of smartphones, Apple, Xiaomi and Huawei among others have turned into large ODMs. Phone brands' more concentration on product development and design provides a big boost to the development of mobile phone industry chain. How to transplant the smartphone model into the automotive industry has already been a spotlight.



Automotive OEM/ODM/EMS is nothing new in the automotive industry. Magna, a global OEM giant, has designed and mass-produced about 30 vehicle models for several automakers, including BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz G, and models of Toyota and Jaguar, with the total production higher than 3.7 million units.

In China, the collaborations between NIO and JAC, or between Seres and Huawei have seen initial results. Yet there are no successful cases where consumer electronics companies as ODMs spawn vehicles, so that the layout made by bellwethers such as Foxconn and Luxshare Precision has drawn much attention from the market.



Foxconn's CDMS (contract design and manufacturing service) business model is that Foxconn becomes a CDMS provider for the automotive industry. Simply put, Foxconn and Yulon together launched the MIH modular EV platform to provide OEM services for automakers with limited production capacity or outsourcing needs.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automotive Electronics Industry

1.1 Overview of Automotive Electronics Development

1.2 Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Model



2 Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS (by Product)

2.1 Domain Controller OEM/ODM/EMS

2.2 Automotive Communication Module OEM/ODM/EMS

2.3 LiDAR OEM/ODM/EMS

2.4 Electric Drive, Battery and ECU OEM/ODM/EMS

2.5 Automotive Electronics PCBA OEM/ODM/EMS

2.6 Automotive Wireless Charging Module OEM/ODM/EMS

2.7 Automotive Display Module OEM/ODM/EMS Companies



3 Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Companies - Foreign-funded Companies

3.1 Flextronics

3.2 SPEEDY-TECH

3.3 Magna



4 Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Companies - Chinese Companies

4.1 Wistron

4.2 Foxconn

4.3 Pegatron

4.4 Quanta Computer

4.5 USI

4.6 3CEMS

4.7 Wieson Automotive

4.8 Sunny Optical Technology

4.9 Luxshare Precision

4.10 BYD Electronics

4.11 MAXWAY

4.12 Longtech

4.13 MARUHI

4.14 Hytera

4.15 DBG

